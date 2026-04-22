EQS-News: Ethisphere Names Linde to 2026 World's Most Ethical Companies® List

EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Ethisphere Names Linde to 2026 World's Most Ethical Companies® List



22.04.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST

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Ethisphere Names Linde to 2026 World's Most Ethical Companies® List

Woking, UK, April 22, 2026 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) today announced it has been included in the World's Most Ethical Companies® list for the sixth consecutive year.

Ethisphere’s annual list honors organizations committed to business integrity through robust ethics, compliance and governance programs. Each company is subject to a rigorous assessment requiring nearly 250 proof points on practices that support strong ethics and compliance including governance; a culture of ethics; environmental and social impact; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. Only companies with the highest evaluation scores are selected for the final list.

In 2026, Ethisphere recognized 138 companies across 17 countries and 40 industries.

“Integrity is a core value at Linde,” said Karin Griggel, Chief Compliance Officer, Linde. “Ethical business practices are fundamental to how we serve our customers, support our colleagues and contribute to the communities where we work and live every single day.”

Linde's commitment to legal and ethical business practices is underpinned by a comprehensive compliance program. Its Code of Business Integrity is designed to ensure that Linde adheres to the highest standards when conducting business, and that it complies with all applicable laws and regulations wherever it operates. This unwavering focus on integrity has earned Linde repeated recognition and successive years of inclusion in the World’s Most Ethical Companies list as well as in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Index (formerly the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index).



About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2025 sales of $34 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

Linde serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde’s industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications, enabling space exploration and launch technologies, delivering ultra-high-purity and specialty gases for semiconductor manufacturing, providing life-saving medical oxygen and enabling clean hydrogen production and carbon capture to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer growth, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

