28.03.2023 14:00:07
EQS-News: Eurobattery Minerals AB: Eckhard Cordes, Chairman of the Board of Bilfinger SE, exercises warrants of series TO3 together with Board and Management
EQS-News: Eurobattery Minerals AB
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Eckhard Cordes, Chairman of the Board of Bilfinger SE and former member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, as well as former Board member of Volvo AB, exercises warrants of series TO3 together with Board and Management
Stockholm, 28 March 2023 The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: BAT and Börse Stuttgart: EBM; in short: EBM, Eurobattery or the Company) today announces that the Companys chairman of the board Henrik Johannesson, board member and CEO Roberto García Martínez, and CFO Mattias Modén as well as future shareholder Eckhard Cordes are exercising a total of 792,299 warrants of series TO3 (the Warrants), corresponding to approximately 6.3 percent of the total number of outstanding Warrants, for the subscription of shares in Eurobattery amounting to a total of approximately SEK 1.9 million. The last day of trading in Warrants is today, 28 March 2023.
Eurobattery has received indications that the following members of the Board of Directors and management are exercising Warrants for the subscription of shares in the Company:
The Company also announces that board member and CEO Roberto García Martínez has acquired an additional 232,940 Warrants and will transfer a total of 460,000 Warrants to the German business executive Eckhard Cordes. Cordes, who among other things is active as chairman of the board of Bilfinger SE and former member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG as well as former board member of Volvo AB, will be exercising the 460,000 Warrants for the subscription of shares in the Company amounting to approximately SEK 1.1 million. Cordes will thereby become a shareholder in Eurobattery with the intention to increase his holdings in the Company in the future.
Our 2023 has started off strong with positive results, particularly from our Finnish Hautalampi project. We look forward with confidence to the rest of the year and are proud that Eckhard Cordes a reputable business executive within the European financial sector has chosen to become a shareholder in Eurobattery Minerals, says Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery.
Terms for the Warrants in brief
For more information about the Warrants, please see the complete terms which are available on the Companys issue site, investors.eurobatteryminerals.com/en/warrants-series-to3/.
About Eurobattery Minerals
Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the companys focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.
Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter as well.
