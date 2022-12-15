EQS-News: Eurobattery Minerals AB: Publication of supplementary prospectus regarding Eurobattery Minerals rights issue

EQS-News: Eurobattery Minerals AB / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Eurobattery Minerals AB: Publication of supplementary prospectus regarding Eurobattery Minerals rights issue



15.12.2022 / 16:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL, BE SUBJECT TO LEGAL RESTRICTIONS OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES.

Publication of supplementary prospectus regarding Eurobattery Minerals rights issue

Stockholm, 15 December 2022 The Board of Directors of the mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: BAT and Börse Stuttgart: EBM; in short: EBM, Eurobattery or the Company) has prepared a supplementary prospectus (the "Supplementary prospectus") to the EU growth prospectus which was approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and published on 5 December 2022 (the "Prospectus"). The Supplementary prospectus has today been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and, subsequently, published on the Company's and the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's respective websites. The Supplementary prospectus has been prepared due to the Companys publication of results from metallurgical studies for the Corcel project through press release on 12 December 2022. The Company has also clarified that the offer to subscribe for units in Germany is exempt from prospectus obligation.

Investors who, prior to the publication of this Supplementary prospectus, have applied or otherwise consented to the subscription of units in the rights issue that Eurobattery made public on 31 October 2022 (the "Rights issue") have, according to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, the right to withdraw their application or consent within three working days following the publication of the Supplementary prospectus, i.e. on 20 December 2022 at the latest.

The withdrawal should be made in writing to Aqurat Fondkommission AB, Box 7461, SE-103 92 Stockholm or via e-mail to info@aqurat.se. Investors who have applied for subscription of units through a nominee must contact their nominee regarding the withdrawal. An application that is not withdrawn within the specified period will remain binding and if an investor wishes to continue with their subscription of units they do not need to take any measures.

The Prospectus and Supplementary prospectus are available on the Company's offer site, www.eurobatteryminerals.com/en/rights-issue-2022/, on Augment Partners AB's offer site, www.augment.se/offerings/, on Aqurat Fondkommission AB's website, www.aqurat.se, as well as on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website, www.fi.se. For the complete terms and other information about the Rights issue, please refer to the Prospectus and the Supplementary prospectus.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the companys focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.

Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter as well.



For more information, please contact:

Roberto García Martínez CEO

E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

Contact Investor Relations

Sara Pinto

Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-35

E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com

Mentor

Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB

Phone: +46 (0) 86 042 255

E-mail: info@augment.se.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Publication or distribution of this press release may in some jurisdictions be subject to statutory and legal restrictions and persons in those jurisdictions where this press release has been published or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions. The information in this press release does not constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe or otherwise trade in shares or other securities in Eurobattery Minerals.

This press release does not constitute an offer to acquire securities in the United States. The securities mentioned herein may not be sold in the United States without registration in accordance with The Securities Act of 1933 or without the application of an exception to such registration. The information in this press release may not be released, published, reproduced or distributed in or to the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Japan, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa, or any other country or jurisdiction where such action is not permitted or such action is subject to legal restrictions or would require further registration or other measures than required by Swedish law. Measures contrary to this instruction may constitute a breach of applicable securities laws.