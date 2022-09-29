EQS-News: Eurobattery Minerals: Almost 40% increase in the contained metals in the Finnish Hautalampi Ni-Co-Cu mine project

EQS-News: Eurobattery Minerals AB / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Eurobattery Minerals: Almost 40% increase in the contained metals in the Finnish Hautalampi Ni-Co-Cu mine project (news with additional features)



29.09.2022 / 07:35 CET/CEST

Eurobattery Minerals: Almost 40% increase in the contained metals in the Finnish Hautalampi Ni-Co-Cu mine project

Stockholm, 29 September 2022 The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: BAT and Börse Stuttgart: EBM; in short: EBM, Eurobattery or the Company) today announces that it has received an updated resource estimate on the Hautalampi project. The independent JORC-compliant estimate prepared by AFRY Finland Oy concludes that compared to previous analysis in 2021, the available mineral resources in the mine project has almost doubled with almost 40% more metals. Eurobattery Minerals owns 40% of the Hautalampi project and have the option to acquire 100% from its current majority owner FinnCobalt.

I am extremely pleased! The new estimate exceeds our previous expectations and confirms that the Hautalampi mine project has more than 1/3 more battery minerals available than what was thought. It's a significant discovery and sends a strong message - our Finnish mine project have all the prerequisites to be an important source for responsible mined battery minerals powering the European automotive and clean energy sector, said Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals.

Key information and findings

New area covered: The new resource estimate prepared by AFRY Finland Oy includes newly estimated Hautalampi area and its North-Eastern extension known as the Mökkivaara area. Both areas have been the target of the year 2021 core drilling campaign, which was completed in December 2021.

Significant tonnage increase : Compared to the estimate by AFRY Finland Oy in 2021, the total tonnage in the measured, indicated, and inferred resource categories tonnage has almost doubled and contained metal increased approximately 39% in the mine lease area.

JORC-code compliant: The estimate has been prepared and reported in accordance with the recommendations of the 2012 Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources, and Ore Reserves (JORC-code). The mineral resource is estimated using a database containing approximately 86,500 meters of diamond core drilling including 4,600 meters drilled during the 2021 campaign.

Next steps: With the resource update in hand, Eurobattery Minerals will now conduct further technical and economical evaluations of the project viability. This includes investigate different downstream processing and off-take options to receive maximum revenue especially from the Nickel-Cobalt concentrate

Details about the Hautalampi and Mökkivaara deposit measured and indicated mineral resource

9.3 million tonnes (Mt) at an average grade of Ni 0.28%, Cu 0.19% Cu and Co 0.07%

Contained metal Ni 26,100 tonnes, Cu 17,700 tonnes and Co 6,200 tonnes in the measured and indicated category

Additional inferred resources at Hautalampi area 0.2 Mt at an average grade of Ni 0.21%, Cu 0.12% and Co 0.02%.

The north-east extension of the mineralization, Mökkivaara deposit, with following inferred resource:

3.2 Mt at an average grade of Ni 0.22%, Cu 0.13% and Co 0.05%

Contained metal: Ni 7,000 tonnes, Cu 4,100 tonnes and Co 1,600 tonnes

The mineral resource is estimated using a database containing approximately 86,500 meters of diamond core drilling including 4,600 meters drilled during the 2021 campaign.

Competent person's statement

The information in this release that relates to mineral resources is based on information compiled by Mr. Ville-Matti Seppä, a Competent Person who has an EurGeol qualification.

Mr. Seppä is a full-time employee of AFRY Finland Oy. He has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources, and Ore Reserves. Mr. Seppä has reviewed, verified, and approved the contents of this news release as they relate to the mineral resource estimate. Mr. Seppä owns no shares in FinnCobalt Oy or Eurobattery Minerals AB.

Report availability

The complete report on Hautalampi and Mökkivaara deposit project mineral resources estimate will be published on the Eurobattery Minerals AB and FinnCobalt Oy web pages as soon as the companies will receive the report. This is expected in October 2022.

In the attached appendix detailed information about resource estimates and estimations principles can be found along with maps of the Hautalampi project.

This information is of the kind that the Company is required to disclose in accordance with the EUs Market Abuse Regulation. The information was issued for publication through the agency of Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals AB, on 29 September at 07:30 CEST.



About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the companys focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.

Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter as well.

Contact Eurobattery Minerals AB

Roberto García Martínez CEO

E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

Contact Investor Relations

Sara Pinto

Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-35

E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com

Mentor

Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB: Phone: +46 (0) 86 042 255, e-mail: info@augment.se.