11.01.2023 13:05:07
EQS-News: Eurobattery Minerals announces last day for trading in BTU and the first day for trading in the warrants
EQS-News: Eurobattery Minerals AB
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Eurobattery Minerals announces last day for trading in BTU and the first day for trading in the warrants
Stockholm, 11 January 2023 Eurobattery Minerals AB's (Nordic Growth Market: "BAT" and Börse Stuttgart: "EBM"; in short: "EBM", "Eurobattery" or "the Company") rights issue of units has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The last day for trading in paid subscribed units ("BTU") is on 13 January 2023. Euroclears record date for conversion from BTU to shares and warrants is on 17 January 2023. The new shares and warrants are expected to be distributed to the respective shareholders VP account/depot on 19 January 2023. The first day of trading of the warrants of series TO3 (Ticker: BAT TO3) is on 19 January 2023 and they will be traded until and including 28 March 2023.
About Eurobattery Minerals
Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the companys focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.
Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter as well.
