EQS-News: Eurobattery Minerals announces last day for trading in BTU and the first day for trading in the warrants

Eurobattery Minerals announces last day for trading in BTU and the first day for trading in the warrants



11.01.2023 / 13:05 CET/CEST

Stockholm, 11 January 2023 Eurobattery Minerals AB's (Nordic Growth Market: "BAT" and Börse Stuttgart: "EBM"; in short: "EBM", "Eurobattery" or "the Company") rights issue of units has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The last day for trading in paid subscribed units ("BTU") is on 13 January 2023. Euroclears record date for conversion from BTU to shares and warrants is on 17 January 2023. The new shares and warrants are expected to be distributed to the respective shareholders VP account/depot on 19 January 2023. The first day of trading of the warrants of series TO3 (Ticker: BAT TO3) is on 19 January 2023 and they will be traded until and including 28 March 2023.



