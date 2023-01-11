EQS-News: Eurobattery Minerals announces last day for trading in BTU and the first day for trading in the warrants

CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-
11.01.2023 13:05:07

11.01.2023 / 13:05 CET/CEST
Stockholm, 11 January 2023 Eurobattery Minerals AB's (Nordic Growth Market: "BAT" and Börse Stuttgart: "EBM"; in short: "EBM", "Eurobattery" or "the Company") rights issue of units has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The last day for trading in paid subscribed units ("BTU") is on 13 January 2023. Euroclears record date for conversion from BTU to shares and warrants is on 17 January 2023. The new shares and warrants are expected to be distributed to the respective shareholders VP account/depot on 19 January 2023. The first day of trading of the warrants of series TO3 (Ticker: BAT TO3) is on 19 January 2023 and they will be traded until and including 28 March 2023.
 

For more information, please contact
Roberto García Martínez CEO
E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

Contact Investor Relations
Sara Pinto
Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-35
E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com

Mentor
Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB
Phone: +46 (0) 86 042 255
E-mail: info@augment.se

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the companys focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.

Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter as well.


