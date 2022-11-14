Kryptos kurzfristig kaufen oder sparen? Jetzt individuelle Anlagemöglichkeiten bei BISON entdecken.-w-
14.11.2022 10:35:04

EQS-News: Eurobattery Minerals extends Swedish exploration permits

EQS-News: Eurobattery Minerals AB / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Eurobattery Minerals extends Swedish exploration permits

14.11.2022 / 10:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Eurobattery Minerals extends Swedish exploration permits

Stockholm, 14 November 2022  The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: BAT and Börse Stuttgart: EBM; in short: EBM, Eurobattery or the Company), today announced the extension of all its seven exploration permits in Sweden with one year.

I am pleased that we have extended our exploration permits in Sweden. We need more mines in Europe to meet the need for responsible and European mined battery minerals to power the electric revolution as well as clean energy. Several of our Swedish projects have the potential to provide these critical raw materials and could thus contribute to an increased self-sufficiency of battery minerals in Europe, said Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals.

The Swedish Mining Inspectorate has decided that all Eurobattery Minerals exploration permits have been automatically extended by one year. The extension is a result of legislative change mitigating the effects of Covid-19, which extends the validity of all exploration permits that were in force on 9 June this year.

Eurobattery Minerals held seven (7) exploration permits for battery minerals in Sweden and the Swedish Mining Inspectorate has confirmed that all of these have now been extended one year.

Below is a list with all Eurobattery Minerals held exploration permits in Sweden including mineral and metal focus along with its location.

  • Bruksberget copper, silver, and gold. Located in Västernorrland.
  • Brännkammen silver, zinc, lead and gold. Located in Västerbotten.
  • Fetsjön 1 nickel, vanadium, and molybdenum. Located in Västerbotten
  • Pahtavaara copper and gold. Located in Norrbotten.
  • Pietarasjärvi copper. Located in Norrbotten.
  • Rönnberget 1 nickel, vanadium, and molybdenum. Located in Västerbotten.
  • Sörtjärn zinc, lead and gold. Located in Västerbotten.

 

About Eurobattery Minerals
Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the companys focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.

Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter as well.

Contact Eurobattery Minerals AB
Roberto García Martínez CEO
E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

Contact Investor Relations
Sara Pinto
Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-35
E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com

Mentor
Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB: Phone: +46 (0) 86 042 255, e-mail: info@augment.se


14.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Eurobattery Minerals AB
114 56 Stockholm
Sweden
Phone: +49 151 6568 0361
E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com
Internet: www.eurobatteryminerals.com
ISIN: SE0012481570
WKN: A2PG12
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1486657

 
End of News EQS News Service

1486657  14.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1486657&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eurobattery Mineralsmehr Nachrichten