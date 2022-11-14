EQS-News: Eurobattery Minerals extends Swedish exploration permits

EQS-News: Eurobattery Minerals AB / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Eurobattery Minerals extends Swedish exploration permits



14.11.2022 / 10:35 CET/CEST

Eurobattery Minerals extends Swedish exploration permits

Stockholm, 14 November 2022 The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: BAT and Börse Stuttgart: EBM; in short: EBM, Eurobattery or the Company), today announced the extension of all its seven exploration permits in Sweden with one year.

I am pleased that we have extended our exploration permits in Sweden. We need more mines in Europe to meet the need for responsible and European mined battery minerals to power the electric revolution as well as clean energy. Several of our Swedish projects have the potential to provide these critical raw materials and could thus contribute to an increased self-sufficiency of battery minerals in Europe, said Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals.

The Swedish Mining Inspectorate has decided that all Eurobattery Minerals exploration permits have been automatically extended by one year. The extension is a result of legislative change mitigating the effects of Covid-19, which extends the validity of all exploration permits that were in force on 9 June this year.

Eurobattery Minerals held seven (7) exploration permits for battery minerals in Sweden and the Swedish Mining Inspectorate has confirmed that all of these have now been extended one year.

Below is a list with all Eurobattery Minerals held exploration permits in Sweden including mineral and metal focus along with its location.

Bruksberget copper, silver, and gold. Located in Västernorrland.

Brännkammen silver, zinc, lead and gold. Located in Västerbotten.

Fetsjön 1 nickel, vanadium, and molybdenum. Located in Västerbotten

Pahtavaara copper and gold. Located in Norrbotten.

Pietarasjärvi copper. Located in Norrbotten.

Rönnberget 1 nickel, vanadium, and molybdenum. Located in Västerbotten.

Sörtjärn zinc, lead and gold. Located in Västerbotten.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the companys focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.

Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information.

Contact Eurobattery Minerals AB

Roberto García Martínez CEO

E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

Contact Investor Relations

Sara Pinto

Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-35

E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com

