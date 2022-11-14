|
EQS-News: Eurobattery Minerals extends Swedish exploration permits
Stockholm, 14 November 2022 The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: BAT and Börse Stuttgart: EBM; in short: EBM, Eurobattery or the Company), today announced the extension of all its seven exploration permits in Sweden with one year.
I am pleased that we have extended our exploration permits in Sweden. We need more mines in Europe to meet the need for responsible and European mined battery minerals to power the electric revolution as well as clean energy. Several of our Swedish projects have the potential to provide these critical raw materials and could thus contribute to an increased self-sufficiency of battery minerals in Europe, said Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals.
The Swedish Mining Inspectorate has decided that all Eurobattery Minerals exploration permits have been automatically extended by one year. The extension is a result of legislative change mitigating the effects of Covid-19, which extends the validity of all exploration permits that were in force on 9 June this year.
Eurobattery Minerals held seven (7) exploration permits for battery minerals in Sweden and the Swedish Mining Inspectorate has confirmed that all of these have now been extended one year.
Below is a list with all Eurobattery Minerals held exploration permits in Sweden including mineral and metal focus along with its location.
