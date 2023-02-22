|
22.02.2023 07:35:04
EQS-News: Eurobattery Minerals publishes year-end report for 2022 Study reveals high potential in Spain
Eurobattery Minerals AB
Quarterly / Interim Statement/Annual Report
Eurobattery Minerals publishes year-end report for 2022 Study reveals high potential in Spain
Stockholm, 22 February 2023 The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: BAT and Börse Stuttgart: EBM; in short: EBM, Eurobattery or the Company), today published its year-end report for 2022.
"Having received the full right to exploit the complete Hautalampi mineral resource and announcing Ilari Kinnunen as the new managing director, we are set on fast forward in Finland. Meanwhile, in Spain, the metallurgical study for Corcel concludes that we can extract the minerals with recoveries as high as 50% using proven technologies. Furthermore, it confirms the presence of a high level of nickel worth EUR 113.9 million for just a small part of the project. That's also a strong signal from our battery mineral project on the Iberia peninsula," Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals, comments the fourth quarter 2022.
Strategic and operational highlights for the fourth quarter 2022
Key financial figures for Q4 2022
Key financial figures for the full year 2022
Detailed financial information
This information is of the kind that the Company is required to disclose in accordance with the EUs Market Abuse Regulation. The information was issued for publication through the agency of Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals AB, on 22 February 2023 at 07:30 CET.
About Eurobattery Minerals
Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter as well.
Contact Eurobattery Minerals AB
Contact Investor Relations
Mentor
File: EBM_ReportQ42022_ENG
