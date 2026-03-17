CEOTRONICS Aktie

CEOTRONICS für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 540740 / ISIN: DE0005407407

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17.03.2026 13:43:53

EQS-News: European customer orders CEOTRONICS products worth approx. €1.8 million

EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
European customer orders CEOTRONICS products worth approx. €1.8 million

17.03.2026 / 13:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CEOTRONICS AG has been commissioned by a European military customer to supply CT-ComLink® adapter cables worth approximately €1.8 million for connection to radios and intercoms.

The CT-ComLink® adapter cables enable CEOTRONICS control units to be connected to various transmission media.

“For various reasons, we are unfortunately unable to disclose more detailed information, such as delivery dates or the identity of the client,” stated Chairman of the Board and CEO Thomas H. Günther.

17.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CEOTRONICS AG
Adam-Opel-Straße 6
63322 Rödermark
Germany
E-mail: investor.relations@ceotronics.com
Internet: www.ceotronics.com
ISIN: DE0005407407
WKN: 540740
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2292896

 
End of News EQS News Service

2292896  17.03.2026 CET/CEST

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