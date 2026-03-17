EQS-News: European customer orders CEOTRONICS products worth approx. €1.8 million

EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

European customer orders CEOTRONICS products worth approx. €1.8 million



17.03.2026 / 13:43 CET/CEST

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CEOTRONICS AG has been commissioned by a European military customer to supply CT-ComLink® adapter cables worth approximately €1.8 million for connection to radios and intercoms.



The CT-ComLink® adapter cables enable CEOTRONICS control units to be connected to various transmission media.



“For various reasons, we are unfortunately unable to disclose more detailed information, such as delivery dates or the identity of the client,” stated Chairman of the Board and CEO Thomas H. Günther.

17.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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