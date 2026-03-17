CEOTRONICS Aktie
WKN: 540740 / ISIN: DE0005407407
|
17.03.2026 13:43:53
EQS-News: European customer orders CEOTRONICS products worth approx. €1.8 million
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EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
CEOTRONICS AG has been commissioned by a European military customer to supply CT-ComLink® adapter cables worth approximately €1.8 million for connection to radios and intercoms.
The CT-ComLink® adapter cables enable CEOTRONICS control units to be connected to various transmission media.
“For various reasons, we are unfortunately unable to disclose more detailed information, such as delivery dates or the identity of the client,” stated Chairman of the Board and CEO Thomas H. Günther.
17.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEOTRONICS AG
|Adam-Opel-Straße 6
|63322 Rödermark
|Germany
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@ceotronics.com
|Internet:
|www.ceotronics.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005407407
|WKN:
|540740
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2292896
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2292896 17.03.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu CEOTRONICS AG
|
13:43
|EQS-News: Europäischer Kunde bestellt für ca. € 1,8 Mio. CEOTRONICS-Produkte (EQS Group)
|
13:43
|EQS-News: European customer orders CEOTRONICS products worth approx. €1.8 million (EQS Group)
|
23.01.26
|EQS-News: Bericht zum 1. Halbjahr des Geschäftsjahres 2025/2026 (1. Juni – 30. November 2025) (EQS Group)
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23.01.26
|EQS-News: Report on the first half of the 2025/2026 fiscal year (June 1 – November 30, 2025) (EQS Group)
|
17.12.25
|EQS-Adhoc: CEOTRONICS receives third SmG call-off worth approximately € 47 million (EQS Group)
|
17.12.25
|EQS-Adhoc: CEOTRONICS erhält dritten SmG-Abruf über ca. € 47 Mio. (EQS Group)