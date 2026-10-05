EQS-News: Europe’s medicine shortages: A distribution challenge – and the potential of EU-wide e-prescriptions.

EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Study/Miscellaneous

Europe’s medicine shortages: A distribution challenge – and the potential of EU-wide e-prescriptions.



05.10.2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST

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New expert report commissioned by Redcare Pharmacy.

Sevenum, the Netherlands, October 5, 2026. Medication shortages are among the greatest challenges facing European healthcare – yet the medicines in short supply in one country may still be available elsewhere in the EU. The new expert report “Exploring the role of the European Health Data space (EHDS) for online pharmacies in addressing critical medicine shortages in cross-border e-prescription” commissioned by Redcare Pharmacy, shows how cross-border e-prescriptions and online pharmacies could help close these gaps, complementing the European Health Data Space (EHDS) and the Critical Medicines Act (CMA).

The report commissioned by Redcare Pharmacy and conducted by the Institute for Medical Technology Assessment (iMTA) at Erasmus Universtity Rotterdam and by Health Connect Partners (HCP), analysed shortage data for 49 critical medicines across six European countries – Austria, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Its central finding: shortages are often a distribution problem, not an availability problem.

Under the EHDS, patients across the EU will be able to have their e-prescriptions dispensed in another Member State through MyHealth@EU, the EU's cross-border digital health infrastructure. This priority data category is due to be available in all Member States from Q1 2029. The report shows that authorised online pharmacies connected to MyHealth@EU could securely route available medicines to patients who need them. This would respect patients' EHDS right to share their health data with the healthcare providers of their choice and complement the CMA's aim of strengthening the resilience of Europe's supply chains.

To make cross-border access to medicines a practical reality, the report recommends five measures, namely the full implementation of the EHDS and MyHealth@EU infrastructure, the integration of online pharmacies into these digital health services, the recognition of online pharmacies, the harmonization of e-prescription standards and prescription validation across Member States as well as the establishment of transparent reimbursement and governance frameworks. Together, these measures would enable patients to access critical medicines more reliably while strengthening the resilience of European healthcare systems.



"Freedom of choice is a core value of European society. We must ensure that citizens are fully free to choose how they access pharmacy care – whether that be at a pharmacy counter, at home, in the workplace or on the move," says Theresa Holler, Chief Operational Officer and Responsible Pharmacist at Redcare Pharmacy.

For Redcare Pharmacy, the report highlights both the contribution online pharmacies can make to safer and more reliable access to medicines across Europe and the broader potential of a digitally connected European healthcare system.

The report and the policy two-pager can be accessed here.

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About Redcare Pharmacy.

Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V., with EUR 2.9B in revenues in 2025, is the leading online pharmacy in Europe and active in seven countries (Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland). Headquartered in the Netherlands, Redcare Pharmacy offers its over 14 million active customers more than 500,000 different healthcare-related products. Besides OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands, operating as a true one-stop pharmacy. As the pharmacy of the future, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical services for its customers – with pharmaceutical safety always being the top priority.

Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard, since 2016 and is part of the SDAX.