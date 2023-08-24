EQS-News: EV Digital Invest AG starts offering digital wealth management under the new 'Digital Invest Assets' brand

EQS-News: EV Digital Invest AG / Key word(s): Market Launch

Press release

EV Digital Invest AG starts offering digital wealth management under the new "Digital Invest Assets" brand

Significant expansion of service and product offering through integration of wevest Vermögensverwaltung

Launch of the brand Digital Invest Assets for investments in financial products

New offering offers synergy effects and growth potential

Berlin, August 24, 2023. EV Digital Invest AG (ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5, hereinafter company or Engel & Völkers Digital Invest), operator of the online real estate investment platform Engel & Völkers Digital Invest, starts offering digital financial products under the new brand Digital Invest Assets. The company is thus expanding its digital product and service offering and is achieving greater integration along the entire digital investment value chain. This step, in the wake of the current acquisition of Berlin-based wevest Vermögensverwaltung AG (wevest), is part of the growth strategy announced during the IPO and offers investors the opportunity to invest beyond the real estate asset class.

Marc Laubenheimer, Co-CEO of EV Digital Invest AG: After the successful signing of the wevest acquisition in June, we already went live with our new brand 'Digital Invest Assets' and associated new website. The brand stands for easy access to exclusive and flexible investment opportunities. We are thus offering our investors further attractive investment options. They benefit from decades of experience in wealth management for exclusive clients. Our offering includes efficient ETF portfolios for general wealth preservation and accumulation as well as individual investment solutions tailored to the needs and goals of wealthy customers.

Digital Invest Assets with new products and services

The Digital Invest Assets brand provides an umbrella for digital investment opportunities not related to real estate. Through the multi-brand strategy approach, EV Digital Invest gains significantly more flexibility in the provision of financial products. The new Digital Invest Assets brand website (www.digitalinvest-assets.de) offers investment opportunities in ETFs, crypto ETPs and customized investment strategies.

ETF (Exchange Traded Fund)

With ETF portfolios, investors benefit from a cost-effective and diversified entry into the capital market. The ETFs are broadly diversified and cover, among others, the asset classes bonds, equities, commodities and money market. In doing so, we pay attention to international diversification. ESG criteria are a key aspect of ETF selection. If investors decide to invest in ETFs, there is a choice between three portfolio types. These differ essentially in terms of risk level, equity component, expected return, and volatility. Annual rebalancing of the portfolio takes account of fluctuating market situations and adjusts the weighting of the asset classes.

Crypto

The Core ETP portfolio invests in certificates of leading cryptocurrencies, utility and investment tokens, covering over 85 percent of the total crypto asset market. Composites are exclusively crypto certificates of the top-30 stocks with the highest market capitalization. All certificates are fully backed by cryptocurrencies and are held in traditional securities accounts. Investors benefit from low overall costs and a transparent and mobile overview of the assets.

Wealth

Investors experience a personal 360-degree advice in the individual asset management WEALTH. Starting at 500,000 euros, our experienced experts develop a customized wealth plan that holistically takes into account the goals and needs of our investors. Investors gain access to international quality stocks, attractive second-tier stocks and bonds for ideal wealth preservation and accumulation.

Björn Siegismund, CEO of wevest Vermögensverwaltung AG: "Exclusive, flexible and simple. This is what the brand 'Digital Invest Assets' stands for. I am very pleased that we can now offer the multiple award-winning strategies of our digital asset management under the new brand. In recent weeks, we have been able to intensify our cooperation with our new colleagues and grow together as a team. I am sure that we will benefit from quite a few synergy effects and consistently advance the company's growth course."

About EV Digital Invest AG

EV Digital Invest AG, license partner of Engel & Völkers Marken GmbH & Co. KG, offers investors a broad range of products and services on digital investment platforms across various asset classes - from real estate and ETFs to individual stocks and bonds. With a sustainable and quality-focused business strategy, the company has a strong positioning in attractive growth markets.

Under the "Engel & Völkers Digital Invest" brand, investors are given the opportunity to participate in selected real estate projects as co-investors. As a quality-leading platform in the field of digital real estate investment and financing, as well as part of Engel & Völkers' global licensing partner network, it enjoys exceptionally high brand recognition. EV Digital Invest AG has financed real estate projects with over 200 million euros.

Under the brand "Digital Invest Assets", the company also offers digital investment opportunities without a real estate reference. The offering includes customized digital ETF investments, secure access to crypto assets and individual investment strategies - exclusive, flexible and simple.

