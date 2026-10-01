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WKN: 74105 / ISIN: AT0000741053

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01.10.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: EVN Capital Markets Day 2026: Successfully operating in the energy market of tomorrow

EQS-News: EVN AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
EVN Capital Markets Day 2026: Successfully operating in the energy market of tomorrow

01.10.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EVN is actively and consistently working to design the energy future: With an ambitious investment programme of EUR 1 bn annually up to 2030, EVN is driving the transformation of the energy system in its core markets. Investments remain focused on key technologies of the future: the network infrastructure, expansion of renewable energies, storage solutions and e-charging infrastructure – supported by digital technologies that efficiently integrate and intelligently manage energy system and optimise operational processes.

Today, at the Capital Market Day for institutional investors, analysts and other stakeholders, the Executive Board team joins together with EVN’s experts to provide an insight into key developments that are changing the energy markets over the long term and create new demands on the energy system. This transformation is influenced, above all, by the increasing but volatile electricity generation from wind and solar power as well as the growing demand for electricity resulting from the progressive electrification of mobility and heating and from the digitalisation of business and society.

Another focal point involves ways to intelligently orchestrate energy through the optimal management of plants and flexibilities in order to protect supply security and, at the same time, develop new growth opportunities by balancing volatile generation and dynamic demand. Against this backdrop and by 2030, EVN plans to construct large battery storage systems with a combined capacity of 300 MW at existing power plant locations and in combination with photovoltaic facilities and wind parks. In addition, digital solutions along the entire value chain build the foundation to successfully design the energy future. The planned expansion of the network infrastructure, renewable electricity generation and storage technologies as well as smart flexibility management and the targeted digitalisation of business processes make EVN strategically well-positioned for the future in this dynamic market environment.

An update on EVN’s mid-term financial targets and dividend policy conclude the presentation. The event is non-deal related.

The Capital Markets Day presentation is available for download at www.evn.at/CMD.

 

Investor Relations, EVN Group
EVN AG
EVN Platz, 2344 Maria Enzersdorf, Austria
Investor.relations@evn.at
www.evn.at
LinkedIn: #EVNxIR


01.10.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: EVN AG
EVN Platz
2344 Maria Enzersdorf
Austria
Phone: +43-2236-200-12294
E-mail: info@evn.at
Internet: www.evn.at
ISIN: AT0000741053
WKN: 074105
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 529900P4JZBFEVNEAE60
EQS News ID: 2407100

 
End of News EQS News Service

2407100  01.10.2026 CET/CEST

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