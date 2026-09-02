EQS-News: EVN expands into the German e-mobility market with the acquisition of BayWa Mobility Charging

EQS-News: EVN AG / Key word(s): Takeover

EVN expands into the German e-mobility market with the acquisition of BayWa Mobility Charging



02.09.2026 / 09:21 CET/CEST

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EVN AG is expanding its position in the area of e-mobility with the acquisition of BayWa Mobility Charging GmbH (“BMC“). Through its subsidiary EVN Energieservices GmbH, EVN has signed an agreement to purchase 100% of the shares in BMC from BayWa Mobility Solutions GmbH. This transaction marks EVN’s entry into the German market for fast charging infrastructure and extends the existing e-mobility activities beyond Austria’s borders.

High-quality HPC portfolio with an extensive expansion pipeline

BMC is an operator of high-power charging (HPC) infrastructure in Germany and currently manages 30 locations with a total of 170 public HPC charging points with charging capacities of up to 400 kW. Plans call for an increase in the portfolio to 54 locations with a total of 306 HPC charging points by 2027. Bavaria is the geographical focal point of the network, but the company also operates locations in Baden-Württemberg and North Rhine-Westphalia.

The charging infrastructure is based on a standardised location concept and uses only European fast charging technology.

Strategic expansion in Europe’s largest e-mobility market

This acquisition reflects EVN’s strategy to expand its position in the market for public fast charging infrastructure and, in doing so, broaden the e-mobility value chain. The transaction will extend the existing charging infrastructure portfolio to include established locations in attractive transit corridors. EVN’s previous growth in this area has focused primarily on the organisational expansion of its own charging infrastructure in Austria, while the acquisition will now create a significant market presence in Germany. With roughly two million battery electric vehicles, Germany is the largest e-mobility market in Europe. It benefits from long-term structural growth drivers which include the progressive electrification of private transport, ambitious expansion targets for the charging infrastructure and steadily increasing utilisation rates in the fast charging segment.

“E-mobility is a central building block of the energy future“, explained Stefan Szyszkowitz, Speaker of the EVN AG Executive Board. “The acquisition of BayWa‘s charging point operating activities will strengthen our position in one of the most important European markets for charging infrastructure. It will also support the consequent implementation of our growth strategy and the development of new customer groups as well as the active development of a high performance charging infrastructure in Germany and Austria.“