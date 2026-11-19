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Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb Advance Strategic Protein Degradation Partnership with Second IND Acceptance



19.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb Advance Strategic Protein Degradation Partnership with Second IND Acceptance

FDA clearance expands partnered molecular glue pipeline

Achievement underscores productivity of the collaboration in molecular glue discovery and potential to address patient populations with high unmet need

Hamburg, Germany, November 19, 2026 – Evotec SE (NASDAQ: EVO; Frankfurt Prime Standard: EVT) today announced that its strategic protein degradation partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb has received a second Investigational New Drug (IND) acceptance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The first candidate produced under the partnership entered a Phase 1 clinical trial in advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma in March 2026. The second accepted investigational drug candidate, a cereblon E3 ligase modulator (CELMoD), is expected to enter a Phase 1 clinical trial in 2027.

Initiated in 2018, the partnership combines Evotec’s high-performance multi-omics screening, AI-supported data analytics, and drug design capabilities with Bristol Myers Squibb’s industry-leading CELMoD agent library. This collaboration, expanded in 2022, continues to advance a pipeline of novel molecular glue degraders for high-value targets in oncology and beyond, translating scientific innovation into a growing therapeutic pipeline.

Dr. Joanna Holbrook, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented:

“The progression of a second molecular glue candidate to IND acceptance demonstrates the repeatability and productivity of our discovery platform. We are systematically translating complex biology into development candidates. This achievement reinforces the value of our longstanding collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb and further strengthens our confidence in the platform's potential to generate a growing pipeline of investigational drug candidates aimed at addressing substantial unmet medical needs.”

About molecular glue degraders

Conventional small molecule therapeutics act through drug-induced interference with protein activity. This limitation to agonistic or antagonistic functions renders about 90% of proteins “undruggable”. Also, conventional small molecules only work while they are actively binding to the receptor, which typically requires a treatment regimen consisting of one or even several carefully dosed medications every day.

Molecular glue degraders are compounds that induce interactions between an E3 ubiquitin ligase and a molecular target. The induced interaction results in ubiquitination and subsequent degradation of the recruited protein. By inducing neomorphic interactions between CRBN and substrate proteins, CELMoDs enable pharmacological modulation of proteins that may not be amenable to traditional inhibitor or agonist approaches, thereby expanding the potentially druggable proteome.



About Evotec’s strategic collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb in molecular glues

In 2018, Evotec entered a long-term strategic drug discovery and development collaboration in the field of molecular glues with Celgene, now Bristol Myers Squibb. Bristol Myers Squibb is a leader in this field based on its unique library of CELMoD agents. The collaboration aims to discover and develop a leading pipeline of molecular glue degraders for a range of therapeutic indications leveraging all of Evotec’s proprietary PanOmics and PanHunter platforms as well as AI/ML-based drug discovery and development capabilities.

Evotec applies high-end proteomics and transcriptomics at industrial scale to profile and select promising drug candidates based on comprehensive cell biological profiles. Evotec’s leading PanOmics screening capabilities are delivering unmatched throughput. The selection of the most promising candidates for drug development is facilitated by Evotec’s PanOmics data analysis platform PanHunter. By integrating and analyzing these data sets, PanHunter supports the identification and advancement of the most promising CELMoDs into lead optimization.

About Evotec SE

Evotec is a life science company pioneering the future of drug discovery and development. By integrating breakthrough science with AI-driven innovation and advanced technologies, Evotec accelerates the journey from concept to cure with greater speed, intelligence and precision. The company's expertise spans small molecules, biologics, cell therapies and associated modalities, supported by proprietary platforms including Molecular Patient Databases, PanOmics and induced pluripotent stem cell-based disease modeling. Through flexible partnering models tailored to customers' needs, Evotec works with all Top 20 pharmaceutical companies, more than 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions and other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec's offerings range from standalone services to fully integrated research and development programs and long-term strategic partnerships, combining scientific excellence with operational agility. Through Just - Evotec Biologics, the company is redefining biologics development and manufacturing to improve accessibility and affordability. With a portfolio of more than 100 proprietary research and development assets, most of which are co-owned, Evotec focuses on key therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurology and immunology. Evotec's global team of around 4,500 experts operates from sites in Europe and the United States, providing complementary technologies and services through a network of synergistic centers of excellence. Learn more at www.evotec.com and follow Evotec on LinkedIn and X at @Evotec.



Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including Evotec's financial results, full-year 2026 outlook, expected commercial conversion, anticipated strategic partnership and milestone contributions, Horizon implementation, expected cost savings, liquidity, financial flexibility and future business performance. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “target,” “would” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to Evotec and on expectations and assumptions considered reasonable by the company at the time the statements were made. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove correct. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Evotec's control. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect changes in expectations, events, conditions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Dr. Sarah Fakih

EVP Head of Global Communications & Investor Relations

Sarah.Fakih@evotec.com