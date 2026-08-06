EQS-News: Evotec and Odyssey Therapeutics Enter AI-Enabled R&D Collaboration in Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases

EQS-News: EVOTEC SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Evotec and Odyssey Therapeutics Enter AI-Enabled R&D Collaboration in Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases



06.08.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Collaboration combines Odyssey's disease biology expertise with Evotec's AI-enabled discovery platform, advanced screening capabilities and proprietary compound libraries to support advancement of Odyssey’s discovery-stage programs

Evotec to deliver validated hit series across multiple high-value targets for large inflammatory and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical need

Hamburg, Germany, August 6, 2026 – Evotec SE (NASDAQ: EVO; Frankfurt Prime Standard: EVT) today announced that it has entered a strategic R&D collaboration with Odyssey Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODTX) to discover potential new treatments in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Under the agreement, Odyssey will leverage Evotec's integrated data-driven discovery platform, advanced screening capabilities and AI-enabled data science technologies to discover and validate differentiated small molecule drug candidates across multiple high-value disease targets. By combining high-throughput experimentation with machine learning-driven analysis, the collaboration is designed to accelerate the identification of validated hit series and enable the rapid progression of promising therapeutic programs with the potential to transform the standard of care.

The collaboration combines Odyssey’s deep expertise in autoimmune and inflammatory disease biology with Evotec’s industry-leading discovery infrastructure and proprietary compound libraries. By bringing together complementary scientific and technological strengths, the companies aim to accelerate early-stage research and efficiently generate and advance new medicines.

Dr. Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, said:

“Drug discovery increasingly depends on the ability to integrate deep disease biology with advanced experimental and computational approaches to drug discovery. This collaboration with Odyssey illustrates well Evotec’s strategy in applying integrated discovery platform technologies to complex disease areas where new approaches are urgently needed. Together, we aim to generate differentiated and validated starting points for Odyssey to develop into new therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.”

Evotec is eligible to receive milestone payments based on the successful delivery of validated hit series for each target, aligning value creation with successful discovery outcomes. Detailed financials were not disclosed.

About Evotec SE

Evotec is a life science company that is pioneering the future of drug discovery and development. By integrating breakthrough science with AI-driven innovation and advanced technologies, we accelerate the journey from concept to cure — faster, smarter, and with greater precision. Our expertise spans small molecules, biologics, cell therapies and associated modalities, supported by proprietary platforms such as Molecular Patient Databases, PanOmics and iPSC-based disease modeling. With flexible partnering models tailored to our customers’ needs, we work with all Top 20 Pharma companies, over 800 biotechs, academic institutions, and healthcare stakeholders. Our offerings range from standalone services to fully integrated R&D programs and long-term strategic partnerships, combining scientific excellence with operational agility. Through Just – Evotec Biologics, we redefine biologics development and manufacturing to improve accessibility and affordability. With a strong portfolio of over 100 proprietary R&D assets, most of them being co-owned, we focus on key therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurology, and immunology. Evotec’s global team of more than 4,500 experts operates from sites in Europe and the U.S., offering complementary technologies and services as synergistic centers of excellence. Learn more at www.evotec.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter @Evotec .

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec’s securities. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “target,” “would” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec’s expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Dr. Sarah Fakih

EVP Head of Global Communications & Investor Relations

Sarah.Fakih@evotec.com