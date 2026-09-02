EQS-News: Evotec and Plectonic Enter Research Collaboration to Explore New Generation of T-Cell-Engaging Approaches for Solid Tumors

EQS-News: EVOTEC SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Evotec and Plectonic Enter Research Collaboration to Explore New Generation of T-Cell-Engaging Approaches for Solid Tumors



02.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Evotec and Plectonic Enter Research Collaboration to Explore New Generation of T-Cell-Engaging Approaches for Solid Tumors Collaboration aims to validate Evotec’s proprietary BiTco costimulatory CD2 bispecifics platform in combination with Plectonic’s logic-gated DNA-protein immunotherapy technology LOGIBODY ®

BiTco designed to boost T cell activation by engaging a costimulatory signaling pathway

LOGIBODY® designed to enhance precision of T cell activation based on multispecific antigen signature

Hamburg, Germany, and Hallbergmoos, Germany, September 2, 2026 – Evotec SE (NASDAQ: EVO; Frankfurt Prime Standard: EVT) and Plectonic Biotech today announced a research collaboration to explore a novel immunotherapy approach for solid tumors. The collaboration addresses key challenges that have so far limited the successful application of traditional T cell engager therapies in solid tumors by combining Plectonic’s programmable LOGIBODY® technology with Evotec’s proprietary BiTco platform.

Plectonic’s LOGIBODY® technology engineers DNA-protein therapeutics designed to recognize tumors through a highly specific combination of tumor-associated antigens before engaging T cells. Unlike conventional T cell engagers, LOGIBODY® molecules require simultaneous binding to a predefined multi-antigen tumor signature to trigger T cell activation. This logic-gated approach represents a novel drug class aimed at improving treatment precision, reducing activation in healthy tissues and potentially broadening the therapeutic window.

Evotec’s BiTco platform is based on a proprietary, non-blocking CD2 antibody designed to provide an additional costimulatory signal to T cells, enhancing their activity and persistence within the tumor microenvironment. The antibody targets a unique CD2 epitope while preserving its natural interactions, enabling BiTco to strengthen T cell responses, enhance tumor cell killing mediated by T cell engagers, and delay T cell exhaustion.

By combining highly selective tumor recognition and enhanced T-cell activation, the companies will explore whether their integrated technologies can improve both the precision and potency of T-cell-engaging approaches in solid tumors. Under the terms of the agreement, the collaboration will generate preclinical proof-of-concept data to evaluate the potential of this new generation of T-cell-engaging approaches.

Dr. Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, said:

“T cell engagers have demonstrated significant promise in oncology in blood cancers, yet challenges remain in extending their clinical success to solid tumors, which represent approximately 90 percent of all cancers. Through this collaboration, we aim to evaluate the potential of combining our proprietary BiTco platform with Plectonic’s LOGIBODY® technology and explore new strategies to enhance T cell engager activity in solid tumors. Our CD2-based co-stimulation approach is an ideal component for this effort or any TCE development strategy that seeks an effective source of T cell co-stimulation in the solid tumor setting.”

Dr. Klaus Wagenbauer, CEO and Founder of Plectonic Biotech, added:

“This collaboration with Evotec highlights the broad potential and modularity of our LOGIBODY® technology to engineer logic-gated T-cell-engaging biologics and explore novel multi-specific designs. By combining our complementary technologies, we have the opportunity to enable highly precise and controlled immune activation at the tumor. Together, we look forward to investigating this next-generation modality and exploring new ways to address long-standing challenges in tumor selectivity and safety that have limited the effectiveness of T cell engagers in solid tumor indications.”

Plectonic has demonstrated the modularity of its LOGIBODY® technology in preclinical studies across both liquid and solid tumors, utilizing dual-targeting and co-stimulatory therapeutic strategies. Evotec recently published preclinical research on its BiTco platform, providing proof-of-concept for CD2-mediated T cell co-stimulation in combination with T cell engager approaches.

About Plectonic Biotech

Plectonic Biotech’s new class of programmable DNA-protein therapeutics function as molecular logic gates to selectively direct the immune response to the tumor. By applying our modular LOGIBODY® platform, we are building a pipeline of multi-specific T-cell-engaging biologics designed to overcome off-target toxicity and exponentially improve the therapeutic impact of immunotherapies using clinically validated targets. Initially focused on hematologic malignancies, our approach is designed to deliver an unprecedented level of precision and control, broadening the therapeutic window and improving patient outcomes in both liquid and solid tumors.

About Evotec SE

Evotec is a life science company that is pioneering the future of drug discovery and development. By integrating breakthrough science with AI-driven innovation and advanced technologies, we accelerate the journey from concept to cure — faster, smarter, and with greater precision. Our expertise spans small molecules, biologics, cell therapies and associated modalities, supported by proprietary platforms such as Molecular Patient Databases, PanOmics and iPSC-based disease modeling. With flexible partnering models tailored to our customers’ needs, we work with all Top 20 Pharma companies, over 800 biotechs, academic institutions, and healthcare stakeholders. Our offerings range from standalone services to fully integrated R&D programs and long-term strategic partnerships, combining scientific excellence with operational agility. Through Just – Evotec Biologics, we redefine biologics development and manufacturing to improve accessibility and affordability. With a strong portfolio of over 100 proprietary R&D assets, most of them being co-owned, we focus on key therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurology, and immunology. Evotec’s global team of around 4,500 experts operates from sites in Europe and the U.S., offering complementary technologies and services as synergistic centers of excellence. Learn more at www.evotec.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter @Evotec .

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec’s securities. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “target,” “would” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec’s expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Evotec Investor Relations and Media Contact

Dr. Sarah Fakih

EVP Head of Global Communications & Investor Relations

Sarah.Fakih@evotec.com

Plectonic Media Contact

Trophic Communications

Joe Rayne or Stephanie May

plectonic@trophic.eu

+49 171 185 5682