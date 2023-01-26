EQS-News: Evotec announces agreement with Janssen to develop immune-based therapies

EQS-News: EVOTEC SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Evotec announces agreement with Janssen to develop immune-based therapies



26.01.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP LEVERAGES EVOTECS EXPERTISE & INTEGRATED PLATFORM FOR DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT Hamburg, Germany, 26 January 2023:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) announced today that the Company has entered into a strategic collaboration and licence agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen), one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. The collaboration focuses on the development of first-in-class targeted immune-based therapies for oncology, which will ultimately be commercialised by Janssen. The agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.



The collaboration leverages Evotecs integrated discovery and development capabilities and manufacturing optimisation processes, including an option for the GMP manufacture of the immune-based therapies. Evotec will collaborate closely with Janssen during the pre-clinical R&D phase while Janssen will assume full responsibility for the clinical development and commercialisation.



Besides research funding, Evotec is entitled to an undisclosed upfront payment, success-based research and commercial milestones exceeding US$ 350 m as well as tiered royalties on products resulting from the collaboration.



Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented: We are very excited about this collaboration with Janssen. Novel immune-based therapies with disease-relevant, targeted mechanisms are expected to benefit large number of patients. Evotec is committed to leading the way in transformational innovation to treat and ultimately cure diseases of high unmet need.

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Companys multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures for proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 4,500 highly qualified people. The Companys 17 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotecs securities. Words such as anticipate, believe, could, estimate, expect, intend, may, might, plan, potential, should, target, would and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotecs expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotecs expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.



Media Contact Evotec SE:

Gabriele Hansen, SVP Head of Global Corporate Communications, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255, gabriele.hansen@evotec.com



Hinnerk Rohwedder, Director of Global Corporate Communications, Tel.: +49.(0)151 4070-4843, hinnerk.rohwedder@evotec.com



IR Contact Evotec SE:

Volker Braun, SVP Head of Global Investor Relations & ESG, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-775, volker.braun@evotec.com

26.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

