EQS-News: Evotec closes sale of Just – Evotec Biologics’ Toulouse site to Sandoz

Evotec closes sale of Just – Evotec Biologics’ Toulouse site to Sandoz



08.12.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

All closing requirements satisfied following announcement of a non-binding term-sheet agreement in July and signing of contract in November

Agreement includes approximately US$ 350 m in cash for Just – Evotec Biologics manufacturing site in Toulouse and upfront technology license fees to Evotec’s continuous manufacturing platform

In addition, Evotec eligible for license fees, and development revenues including success-based milestones adding up to more than US$ 300 m over the coming years, replacing existing contractual commitments

Hamburg, Germany, 08 December 2025:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, SDAX/TecDAX, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005664809, WKN 566480; NASDAQ: EVO) today announced the closing of its previously reported sale of the Just – Evotec Biologics Toulouse site plus an indefinite technology license to Evotec’s continuous manufacturing platform technology to Sandoz AG (SIX: SDZ / OTCQX: SDZNY), effective 05 December 2025. In total, potential payments may exceed US$ 650 m plus royalties on a portfolio of up to 10 biosimilar molecules, of which six have an originator net sales value of US$ 90 bn.

The transaction with Sandoz is accelerating the implementation of Evotec’s strategy through better monetization of its technology and transitioning to an asset-lighter business model. Evotec is delivering on sharpening its focus on its core strengths and is well on track for sustainable and profitable growth. Sandoz’s acquisition of Just – Evotec Biologics’ Toulouse site is an endorsement of the pioneering J.POD platform and its potential to revolutionize biologics manufacturing.

Dr Christian Wojczewski, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, said: “This transaction is a pivotal step in Evotec’s transition to a scalable technology provider for next-generation biologics development. By selling the Just – Evotec Biologics Toulouse site and a license for using our pioneering continuous manufacturing technology to Sandoz, we are not only unlocking significant value today but also paving the way for a more efficient, sustainable, and accessible future for biologic medicines.“

With the closing of the transaction, Evotec will continue to serve its customers in the U.S. and Europe with capacity for molecular design, upstream, downstream, analytical and formulation development as well as first-in-human to commercial biologics GMP manufacturing. In parallel, Evotec plans to enable its partners to lower the time and costs of biologics manufacturing with its paradigm shifting continuous manufacturing technology and assets beyond its own capacity via a technology license model.

About Evotec SE

Evotec is a life science company that is pioneering the future of drug discovery and development. By integrating breakthrough science with AI-driven innovation and advanced technologies, we accelerate the journey from concept to cure — faster, smarter, and with greater precision.

Our expertise spans small molecules, biologics, cell therapies and associated modalities, supported by proprietary platforms such as Molecular Patient Databases, PanOmics and iPSC-based disease modeling.

With flexible partnering models tailored to our customers’ needs, we work with all Top 20 Pharma companies, over 800 biotechs, academic institutions, and healthcare stakeholders. Our offerings range from standalone services to fully integrated R&D programs and long-term strategic partnerships, combining scientific excellence with operational agility.

Through Just – Evotec Biologics, we redefine biologics development and manufacturing to improve accessibility and affordability.

With a strong portfolio of over 100 proprietary R&D assets, most of them being co-owned, we focus on key therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurology, and immunology.

Evotec’s global team of more than 4,800 experts operates from sites in Europe and the U.S., offering complementary technologies and services as synergistic centers of excellence. Learn more at www.evotec.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter @Evotec .

