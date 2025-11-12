EVOTEC Aktie
WKN: 566480 / ISIN: DE0005664809
|
12.11.2025 07:30:27
EQS-News: Evotec receives milestone payment from Bristol Myers Squibb following IND acceptance in strategic protein degradation partnership
|
EQS-News: EVOTEC SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Hamburg, Germany, 12 November 2025:
Initiated in 2018, the collaboration combines Evotec’s high-performance multi-omics screening as well as AI-supported data analytics and drug design capabilities with Bristol Myers Squibb’s industry-leading library of CELMoDs™. The collaboration, expanded in 2022, continues to deliver on its goal to identify novel molecular glue degraders for high-value targets in the field of oncology and beyond.
Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented: “We are excited to have reached this important achievement in our collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb, and to move one step closer to bringing the first compound of our molecular glue degrader pipeline to the clinic. This IND acceptance represents not only a major scientific and regulatory milestone but also validates the strength of our collaboration and emphasizes the enormous potential for delivering multiple first-in-class products to market.“
Molecular glue degraders are compounds that induce interactions between an E3 ubiquitin ligase and a molecular target. The induced interaction results in ubiquitination and subsequent degradation of the recruited protein. Through this mechanism of action molecular glues are not restricted to the agonistic/antagonistic features of a protein, thus massively expanding the range of the druggable proteome. Also, the molecular glue itself is not degraded in the process and can trigger the degradation process several times over, thus leading to longer-lasting therapeutic effects.
Evotec applies high-end proteomics and transcriptomics at industrial scale to profile and select promising drug candidates based on comprehensive cell biological profiles. Evotec’s leading PanOmics screening capabilities are delivering unmatched throughput. The selection of the most promising candidates for drug development is facilitated by Evotec’s PanOmics data analysis platform PanHunter. PanHunter supports the integration and analysis of these data sets and thereby enables the selection of the most promising CELMoDs™ for further progression into lead optimization.
About Evotec SE
Our expertise spans small molecules, biologics, cell therapies and associated modalities, supported by proprietary platforms such as Molecular Patient Databases, PanOmics and iPSC-based disease modeling.
With flexible partnering models tailored to our customers’ needs, we work with all Top 20 Pharma companies, over 800 biotechs, academic institutions, and healthcare stakeholders. Our offerings range from standalone services to fully integrated R&D programs and long-term strategic partnerships, combining scientific excellence with operational agility.
Through Just – Evotec Biologics, we redefine biologics development and manufacturing to improve accessibility and affordability.
With a strong portfolio of over 100 proprietary R&D assets, most of them being co-owned, we focus on key therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurology, and immunology.
Evotec’s global team of more than 4,800 experts operates from sites in Europe and the U.S., offering complementary technologies and services as synergistic centers of excellence. Learn more at www.evotec.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter @Evotec.
Forward-looking statements
For further information, please contact:
Media
Investor Relations
12.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-222
|E-mail:
|info@evotec.com
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005664809
|WKN:
|566480
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
|EQS News ID:
|2227682
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2227682 12.11.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EVOTEC SEmehr Nachrichten
|
17:59
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: Börsianer lassen TecDAX zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)
|
17:59
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: SDAX schlussendlich mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
15:58
|Freundlicher Handel: TecDAX zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
12:26