EQS-News: Evotec SE provides update on cyber attack

EQS-News: EVOTEC SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Evotec SE provides update on cyber attack



10.04.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Business continuity upheld at all global sites after cyber attack

Forensic examination ongoing with external experts Hamburg, Germany, 10 April 2023:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) today announced an update on the cyber attack that was detected on 06 April, 2023.



Evotec noticed unusual activity in one of the Companys IT systems and immediately took steps to maintain IT security and remediate the impact. As a proactive and preventive measure, all IT systems were taken offline to secure them from data corruption or breaches. Since then, a forensic examination is being conducted together with external IT specialists and other experts to ascertain the extent and potential impact. Evotec has informed the relevant authorities about the incident.



While systems are not connected to the network at this stage, the Company confirms that business continuity is upheld at all of its global sites. Highest diligence is applied to data integrity, and selected systems will stay offline until the forensic examination has been completed and security plans are in place.



Solutions will be implemented to keep all services available to its partners, but certain delays or slower responses might occur. Partners and suppliers can reach their contacts via a central email touchpoint (info@evotec.eu) while more efficient email communication will be available in the coming days again.



Evotec will provide further updates on its website www.evotec.com.

About Evotec

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Companys multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures for proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 4,500 highly qualified people. The Companys 17 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn



Forward-looking statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotecs securities. Words such as anticipate, believe, could, estimate, expect, intend, may, might, plan, potential, should, target, would and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotecs expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotecs expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Media Contact Evotec SE: Gabriele Hansen, SVP Head of Global Corporate Communications, info@evotec.eu Hinnerk Rohwedder, Director of Global Corporate Communications, info@evotec.eu IR Contact Evotec SE: Volker Braun, SVP Head of Global Investor Relations & ESG, info@evotec.eu

10.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

