EQS-News: Evotec Secures $2.9 Million Grant to Advance Early Drug Safety Testing Using Human Stem Cell Technology

EQS-News: EVOTEC SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Evotec Secures $2.9 Million Grant to Advance Early Drug Safety Testing Using Human Stem Cell Technology



16.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Evotec Secures $2.9 Million Grant to Advance Early Drug Safety Testing Using Human Stem Cell Technology New three-year grant from the Gates Foundation extends a 2023 project to help global health researchers predict potential fetal development risks posed by novel drug candidates

Evotec's human stem cell-based platform enables better-informed decisions regarding which drug candidates to advance into clinical testing

Continued collaboration underscores Evotec's capabilities in advanced human cell-based drug discovery technologies

Hamburg, Germany, November 16, 2026 – Evotec SE (NASDAQ: EVO; Frankfurt Prime Standard: EVT) today announced that it has been awarded a new $2.9 million grant by the Gates Foundation to support continued use of its human stem cell-based New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) for identifying potential safety risks to fetal development in novel drug candidates. The funding extends a project initiated in 2023 for a further three years, providing researchers working on global health programs with continued access to technology that can help assess potential risks earlier in drug discovery.

Dr. Joanna Holbrook, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, said:

"Identifying potential safety risks early in the drug development process is essential to the efficient advancement of better medicines for global health priorities. Our platform allows researchers to investigate potential effects on prenatal development based on the behavior of human cells, helping them make better-informed decisions about which drug candidates to pursue and minimizing the risk of costly and time-consuming changes in course later in the process. The continued funding support of the Gates Foundation is an important recognition of the potential value of this approach, and we are pleased to extend access to this technology for global health research."

Evotec's platform combines human induced pluripotent stem cell (hiPSC) models with industrial-scale screening capabilities to model aspects of human development and to identify compounds that may pose developmental risks.

Over the course of the initial three-year collaboration, more than 5,000 compounds were screened across nine grantee programs, highlighting the platform's ability to generate human-relevant safety data at scale. The development and validation of the platform are described in a recent bioRxiv preprint.

Evotec's human stem cell-based platform forms part of its broader capabilities in New Approach Methodologies, which can potentially reduce reliance on animal testing and help improve research efficiency.



About Evotec's New Approach Methodologies (NAMs)

Evotec is advancing a broad portfolio of human-relevant NAMs designed to support drug discovery and development. Leveraging more than 25 hiPSC-derived cellular models, advanced three-dimensional organoid systems, AI-supported disease modeling and industrial-scale screening platforms, Evotec generates high-quality data for both efficacy and safety assessment. These technologies aim to improve translational relevance and support more predictive decision-making throughout the drug discovery process.

About Evotec's Human iPSC-Based Teratogenicity Platform

Evotec's human iPSC-based teratogenicity hazard identification platform provides an in vitro, high-throughput approach for the assessment of potential developmental safety risks in drug discovery. Combining human stem cell-derived models with scalable screening technologies, such as automation and high-content imaging, the platform enables the generation of human-relevant data to support decision-making throughout the drug discovery process. As part of Evotec's broader New Approach Methodology portfolio, which combines machine learning with high throughput experimentation, high content imaging and interpretable genome-scale molecular data to predict toxicology across organs, the platform is designed to help researchers identify potential safety liabilities earlier in development and advance more predictive, human-relevant approaches to drug discovery and safety assessment.

About Evotec SE

Evotec is a life science company pioneering the future of drug discovery and development. By integrating breakthrough science with AI-driven innovation and advanced technologies, Evotec accelerates the journey from concept to cure with greater speed, intelligence and precision. The company's expertise spans small molecules, biologics, cell therapies and associated modalities, supported by proprietary platforms including Molecular Patient Databases, PanOmics and induced pluripotent stem cell-based disease modeling. Through flexible partnering models tailored to customers' needs, Evotec works with all Top 20 pharmaceutical companies, more than 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions and other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec's offerings range from standalone services to fully integrated research and development programs and long-term strategic partnerships, combining scientific excellence with operational agility. Through Just – Evotec Biologics, the company is redefining biologics development and manufacturing to improve accessibility and affordability. With a portfolio of more than 100 proprietary research and development assets, most of which are co-owned, Evotec focuses on key therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurology and immunology. Evotec's global team of around 4,500 experts operates from sites in Europe and the United States, providing complementary technologies and services through a network of synergistic centers of excellence. Learn more at www.evotec.com and follow Evotec on LinkedIn and X at @Evotec.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including Evotec's financial results, full-year 2026 outlook, expected commercial conversion, anticipated strategic partnership and milestone contributions, Horizon implementation, expected cost savings, liquidity, financial flexibility and future business performance. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “target,” “would” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to Evotec and on expectations and assumptions considered reasonable by the company at the time the statements were made. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove correct. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Evotec's control. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect changes in expectations, events, conditions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Dr. Sarah Fakih

EVP Head of Global Communications & Investor Relations

Sarah.Fakih@evotec.com