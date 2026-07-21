EQS-News: Exasol AG: Capital Markets Day 2026 – Save the Date

EQS-News: Exasol AG / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day

Exasol AG: Capital Markets Day 2026 – Save the Date



21.07.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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Exasol AG: Capital Markets Day 2026 – Save the Date

Nuremberg, July 21, 2026: Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9), a global technology company and provider of a sovereign analytics database for highly parallel AI and analytics workloads, will host its Capital Markets Day 2026 on October 15, 2026, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, with the option to participate virtually via webcast.

During the Capital Markets Day, Exasol's management team will discuss how artificial intelligence is transforming enterprise data infrastructure. The event will focus on how organizations can turn data into insights and informed decisions more quickly, and on the role of sovereign, high-performance analytics solutions in accelerating AI and analytics workloads while ensuring control over data, data processing, and governance.

Jörg Tewes, CEO of Exasol AG: “Artificial intelligence is accelerating the economy and fundamentally changing the requirements for data analytics and data utilization. Fast access to high-quality data remains the key success factor. Only when data is available with the required speed and quality can AI unlock its full potential. At the same time, organizations require a data infrastructure that combines high performance with data sovereignty, governance, and flexible deployment models. As a result, enterprises face the challenge of balancing innovation, regulatory requirements, and data sovereignty. These market dynamics create attractive opportunities and significant potential for Exasol. We look forward to discussing these opportunities with our existing and prospective investors and demonstrating how we intend to capitalize on them in the years ahead.”

The official invitation, including the full agenda and further registration details, will be published in late August or early September 2026.

Capital Markets Day 2026

Date: October 15, 2026

Venue: Flemings Hotel Frankfurt-Central, Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Virtual Participation: Webcast

The Capital Markets Day will be held in English.

Please note: Attendance at the venue is limited to institutional investors, financial analysts, and members of the media. Retail investors are invited to participate via the live webcast.



About Exasol AG

Exasol AG (ETR: EXL) is a leading provider of high-performance database technology headquartered in Germany, specializing in on-premises and hybrid IT environments. The Company offers customized solutions for customers in highly regulated industries and the public sector, ensuring digital sovereignty and compliance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Exasol is the sovereign analytics database built with the performance and scale that high-concurrency AI and analytics workloads demand. It enables organizations to control data, execution, and governance – across the environments they choose – while equipping developers and data teams with the speed and confidence to build, test and deploy applications and AI agents faster.

Organizations around the world rely on Exasol for outstanding performance and reliability. Powered by in-memory computing, massively parallel processing (MPP), self-optimizing technology and advanced AI capabilities, Exasol enables organizations worldwide to accelerate their AI and analytics workloads.

The result: faster, better-informed decisions with infrastructure costs under control.

For more information about how Exasol can transform your data analytics capabilities, visit www.exasol.com.



IR and Press Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

Email: ir@exasol.com