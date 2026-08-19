Exasol Aktie

Exasol für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LR9G / ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.08.2026 07:30:05

EQS-News: Exasol AG confirms preliminary figures for the first half of 2026 and publishes Half-Year Report

EQS-News: Exasol AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
Exasol AG confirms preliminary figures for the first half of 2026 and publishes Half-Year Report

19.08.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Exasol AG confirms preliminary figures for the first half of 2026 and publishes Half-Year Report

Nuremberg, August 19, 2026: Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9), a global technology company and provider of high-performance database technology, has confirmed its preliminary figures for the first half of 2026 and today publishes its Half-Year Report 2026. The planned reduction in ARR churn, the addition of eleven new customers, and the growing momentum in data sovereignty and agentic AI were unable to fully offset the weaker development in the expansion of existing customer relationships. The Company continues to pursue its goal of sustaining positive momentum in new customer business and further expanding data sovereignty and agentic AI as strategic growth areas.

ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) as of June 30, 2026, was EUR 37.9 million (June 30, 2025: EUR 38.1 million). Recurring revenue increased to EUR 18.9 million (H1 2025: EUR 18.6 million). Revenue amounted to EUR 19.0 million (H1 2025: EUR 21.5 million) and EBITDA to EUR 1.6 million (H1 2025: EUR 2.0 million). The revenue decline in the first half of the year was primarily attributable to lower non-recurring hardware and service revenue, which totaled EUR 0.1 million, compared with EUR 2.9 million in the prior-year period. ARR churn developed positively, as planned. The volume of contract cancellations and adjustments decreased to EUR 1.9 million in the first half of 2026, compared with EUR 8.1 million in the prior-year period. The rolling ARR churn rate declined to 10% as of June 30, 2026, compared with 24% at the end of financial year 2025.

Exasol added eleven new customers in the first half of the year. Positive momentum in new customer business was driven by the strategic focus on data sovereignty and support for agentic AI workloads. The expansion of existing customer relationships, by contrast, developed below expectations, primarily due to reduced willingness to invest in new on-premises infrastructures and a delayed sales rollout with a strategic cooperation partner.

For financial year 2026, Exasol expects – in line with the guidance revised on August 12, 2026 – ARR to change by between -2% and +2%, revenue to decline in the upper-single-digit percentage range, and EBITDA to range between EUR 3.0 million and EUR 3.5 million.

Detailed Information and Earnings Call

The Half-Year Report 2026 is available at https://ir.exasol.com/.

CEO Jörg Tewes and CFO Jan-Dirk Henrich will present the first-half 2026 results in a webcast for analysts, institutional investors, and representatives of the financial and business media. The webcast will be held today, August 19, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. CEST, in English.

Please register to participate in the webcast/call at:

https://www.appairtime.com/event/d15c6f20-a5dd-4a42-82d9-8870ad778c78

About Exasol AG

Exasol AG (ETR: EXL) is a leading provider of high-performance database technology headquartered in Germany, specializing in on-premises and hybrid IT environments. The Company offers customized solutions for customers in highly regulated industries and the public sector, ensuring digital sovereignty and compliance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Exasol is the sovereign analytics database built with the performance and scale that high-concurrency AI and analytics workloads demand. It enables organizations to control data, execution, and governance – across the environments they choose – while equipping developers and data teams with the speed and confidence to build, test and deploy applications and AI agents faster.

Organizations around the world rely on Exasol for outstanding performance and reliability. Powered by in-memory computing, massively parallel processing (MPP), self-optimizing technology and advanced AI capabilities, Exasol enables organizations worldwide to accelerate their AI and analytics workloads.

The result: faster, better-informed decisions with infrastructure costs under control.

For more information about how Exasol can transform your data analytics capabilities, visit www.exasol.com.

IR and Press Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email: ir@exasol.com


19.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: EXASOL AG
Neumeyerstraße 22-26
90411 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.exasol.com
ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9
WKN: A0LR9G
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900ZPF6KHG6O3GY79
EQS News ID: 2384934

 
End of News EQS News Service

2384934  19.08.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Exasol

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Exasol

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Exasol 1,91 -1,55% Exasol

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:40 George Soros baut sein Depot um: Salesforce-Aktie fliegt raus - Tech-Sektor angepasst
03:05 Ackman-Depot: Diese vier Aktien sind neu - Alphabet nicht mehr dabei
19.08.26 Nach Buffett: So sah das Aktienportfolio von Berkshire Hathaway im 2. Quartal aus
16.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 33
16.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 33: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich tiefer -- DAX nach Richtungssuche wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen vorwiegend tief im Minus
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich im Mittwochshandel auf negativem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich zur Wochenmitte behauptet. US-Anleger zeigten sich verhalten in Kauflaune. An den Börsen in Asien wurden am Mittwoch mehrheitlich schwere Verluste eingefahren.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen