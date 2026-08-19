EQS-News: Exasol AG confirms preliminary figures for the first half of 2026 and publishes Half-Year Report

EQS-News: Exasol AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

Exasol AG confirms preliminary figures for the first half of 2026 and publishes Half-Year Report



19.08.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Exasol AG confirms preliminary figures for the first half of 2026 and publishes Half-Year Report



Nuremberg, August 19, 2026: Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9), a global technology company and provider of high-performance database technology, has confirmed its preliminary figures for the first half of 2026 and today publishes its Half-Year Report 2026. The planned reduction in ARR churn, the addition of eleven new customers, and the growing momentum in data sovereignty and agentic AI were unable to fully offset the weaker development in the expansion of existing customer relationships. The Company continues to pursue its goal of sustaining positive momentum in new customer business and further expanding data sovereignty and agentic AI as strategic growth areas.

ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) as of June 30, 2026, was EUR 37.9 million (June 30, 2025: EUR 38.1 million). Recurring revenue increased to EUR 18.9 million (H1 2025: EUR 18.6 million). Revenue amounted to EUR 19.0 million (H1 2025: EUR 21.5 million) and EBITDA to EUR 1.6 million (H1 2025: EUR 2.0 million). The revenue decline in the first half of the year was primarily attributable to lower non-recurring hardware and service revenue, which totaled EUR 0.1 million, compared with EUR 2.9 million in the prior-year period. ARR churn developed positively, as planned. The volume of contract cancellations and adjustments decreased to EUR 1.9 million in the first half of 2026, compared with EUR 8.1 million in the prior-year period. The rolling ARR churn rate declined to 10% as of June 30, 2026, compared with 24% at the end of financial year 2025.

Exasol added eleven new customers in the first half of the year. Positive momentum in new customer business was driven by the strategic focus on data sovereignty and support for agentic AI workloads. The expansion of existing customer relationships, by contrast, developed below expectations, primarily due to reduced willingness to invest in new on-premises infrastructures and a delayed sales rollout with a strategic cooperation partner.

For financial year 2026, Exasol expects – in line with the guidance revised on August 12, 2026 – ARR to change by between -2% and +2%, revenue to decline in the upper-single-digit percentage range, and EBITDA to range between EUR 3.0 million and EUR 3.5 million.



Detailed Information and Earnings Call

The Half-Year Report 2026 is available at https://ir.exasol.com/.

CEO Jörg Tewes and CFO Jan-Dirk Henrich will present the first-half 2026 results in a webcast for analysts, institutional investors, and representatives of the financial and business media. The webcast will be held today, August 19, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. CEST, in English.

Please register to participate in the webcast/call at:

https://www.appairtime.com/event/d15c6f20-a5dd-4a42-82d9-8870ad778c78



About Exasol AG

Exasol AG (ETR: EXL) is a leading provider of high-performance database technology headquartered in Germany, specializing in on-premises and hybrid IT environments. The Company offers customized solutions for customers in highly regulated industries and the public sector, ensuring digital sovereignty and compliance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Exasol is the sovereign analytics database built with the performance and scale that high-concurrency AI and analytics workloads demand. It enables organizations to control data, execution, and governance – across the environments they choose – while equipping developers and data teams with the speed and confidence to build, test and deploy applications and AI agents faster.

Organizations around the world rely on Exasol for outstanding performance and reliability. Powered by in-memory computing, massively parallel processing (MPP), self-optimizing technology and advanced AI capabilities, Exasol enables organizations worldwide to accelerate their AI and analytics workloads.

The result: faster, better-informed decisions with infrastructure costs under control.

For more information about how Exasol can transform your data analytics capabilities, visit www.exasol.com.



IR and Press Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

Email: ir@exasol.com