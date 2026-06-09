EQS-News: Exasol AG: CTO Mathias Golombek to Leave the Company at His Own Request

EQS-News: Exasol AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Exasol AG: CTO Mathias Golombek to Leave the Company at His Own Request



09.06.2026 / 17:00 CET/CEST

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Exasol AG: CTO Mathias Golombek to Leave the Company at His Own Request



Nuremberg, June 9, 2026: Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9), a global technology company and provider of a high-performance analytics engine, today announced that Mathias Golombek, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), will leave the Company effective June 30, 2026, at his own request for personal reasons.

Mathias Golombek has played a pivotal role in shaping Exasol AG’s technological development for more than two decades. Following his tenure as Head of Research and Development, he was appointed to the Executive Board in 2014 and has since been instrumental in defining the Company’s technology strategy and driving its innovation capabilities.



Mathias Golombek, CTO of Exasol AG, said: “Over the past 22 years, Exasol has been much more than just a company to me – it has been a defining part of my life. I am grateful to the many people who have accompanied me on this journey and for everything we have built together. After more than two decades filled with energy, passion, and responsibility, I have decided to take a conscious break and spend more time with my family. At the same time, I am leaving Exasol with a great sense of confidence: the Company is exceptionally well-positioned, has a strong team, and a clear strategic direction. I am convinced that Exasol has a very promising future and look forward to following its continued success as a shareholder.”



Jörg Tewes, CEO of Exasol AG, commented: “Mathias Golombek has had a profound impact on Exasol’s technological development over many years. Through his deep expertise, innovative mindset, and exceptional commitment, he has been instrumental in advancing our analytics engine and strengthening Exasol’s position in the market. On behalf of the entire Company, I would like to sincerely thank him for the many years of trusted collaboration and wish him all the very best and continued success in the future.”



Volker Smid, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Exasol AG, added: “The Supervisory Board would like to expressly thank Mathias Golombek for his many years of successful service on the Executive Board. He has played a key role in shaping the Company’s technological development and has provided important impulses for its innovative strength. We extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation for his achievements and wish him all the best for the future.”

As part of Exasol AG’s ongoing strategic and organizational development, responsibilities within the existing leadership structure will be further consolidated. The Company does not currently intend to appoint a successor to the CTO position in the near term. Going forward, the Executive Board will consist of CEO Jörg Tewes and CFO Jan-Dirk Henrich. Mathias Golombek’s responsibilities will be assumed by Alexander Stigsen, Chief Product Officer (CPO) of Exasol AG, who reports directly to the CEO.



About Exasol AG

Exasol AG (ETR: EXL) is a leading provider of high-performance database technology headquartered in Germany, specializing in on-premises and hybrid IT environments. The company offers customized solutions for customers in highly regulated industries and the public sector, ensuring digital sovereignty and compliance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Exasol is the world’s most powerful analytics engine, purpose-built to handle the most demanding data workloads with an unmatched price/performance ratio.

Trusted by global enterprises across diverse industries, Exasol delivers exceptional reliability and performance. With in-memory computing, massively parallel processing (MPP), self-tuning functionality, and advanced AI capabilities, Exasol simplifies complex analytics. This enables organizations to extract maximum value from their data while maintaining operational cost efficiency.

Whether used as a standalone data warehouse, an analytics accelerator, or an AI/ML model enabler, Exasol ensures reliable, high-performance analytics across both on-premises and hybrid environments.

For more information about how Exasol can transform your data analytics capabilities, visit www.exasol.com.



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