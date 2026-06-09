Exasol Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR9G / ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9
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09.06.2026 17:00:04
EQS-News: Exasol AG: CTO Mathias Golombek to Leave the Company at His Own Request
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EQS-News: Exasol AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Exasol AG: CTO Mathias Golombek to Leave the Company at His Own Request
Mathias Golombek has played a pivotal role in shaping Exasol AG’s technological development for more than two decades. Following his tenure as Head of Research and Development, he was appointed to the Executive Board in 2014 and has since been instrumental in defining the Company’s technology strategy and driving its innovation capabilities.
As part of Exasol AG’s ongoing strategic and organizational development, responsibilities within the existing leadership structure will be further consolidated. The Company does not currently intend to appoint a successor to the CTO position in the near term. Going forward, the Executive Board will consist of CEO Jörg Tewes and CFO Jan-Dirk Henrich. Mathias Golombek’s responsibilities will be assumed by Alexander Stigsen, Chief Product Officer (CPO) of Exasol AG, who reports directly to the CEO.
Exasol AG (ETR: EXL) is a leading provider of high-performance database technology headquartered in Germany, specializing in on-premises and hybrid IT environments. The company offers customized solutions for customers in highly regulated industries and the public sector, ensuring digital sovereignty and compliance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
Exasol is the world’s most powerful analytics engine, purpose-built to handle the most demanding data workloads with an unmatched price/performance ratio.
Trusted by global enterprises across diverse industries, Exasol delivers exceptional reliability and performance. With in-memory computing, massively parallel processing (MPP), self-tuning functionality, and advanced AI capabilities, Exasol simplifies complex analytics. This enables organizations to extract maximum value from their data while maintaining operational cost efficiency.
Whether used as a standalone data warehouse, an analytics accelerator, or an AI/ML model enabler, Exasol ensures reliable, high-performance analytics across both on-premises and hybrid environments.
For more information about how Exasol can transform your data analytics capabilities, visit www.exasol.com.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
09.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EXASOL AG
|Neumeyerstraße 22-26
|90411 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.exasol.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LR9G9
|WKN:
|A0LR9G
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2341748
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2341748 09.06.2026 CET/CEST
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