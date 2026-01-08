EQS-News: Exasol AG: Dr. Philipp Oberndorfer appointed new member of the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: Exasol AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Exasol AG: Dr. Philipp Oberndorfer appointed new member of the Supervisory Board



08.01.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Nuremberg, January 08, 2026: By resolution of the Supervisory Board of Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9), Mr. Dr. Philipp Oberndorfer was appointed as a member of the Company’s Supervisory Board by order of the Nuremberg Local Court (Amtsgericht Nürnberg) dated 30 December 2025. With this court appointment, the Supervisory Board of Exasol AG is further strengthened in terms of both expertise and personnel.

Dr. Philipp Oberndorfer was selected following a thorough assessment of his personal integrity and professional qualifications. He has many years of experience in advising companies on legal matters and brings extensive expertise, in particular in the areas of corporate law/M&A, banking and financial markets law as well as corporate governance and supervisory board matters. Dr. Philipp Oberndorfer has been practising as a lawyer in Wels since 2012 and has been a partner at Stossier Oberndorfer & Partner Rechtsanwälte GmbH & Co. KG since 2022. He combines his legal expertise with solid financial and tax knowledge.

The appointment is made in connection with the resignation of Mr Karl Hopfner from the Supervisory Board, who stepped down from his position for personal reasons in August 2025.

Dr. Philipp Oberndorfer commented: “I would like to thank you for the trust placed in me. Exasol combines high-performance technology with a strong commitment to security, compliance and digital sovereignty – topics I have been closely involved with in my advisory work for many years. I look forward to working with the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board and to reliably supporting Exasol on governance matters as well as on strategic and capital-markets-related issues.”

The Supervisory Board intends to propose Dr. Oberndorfer to the shareholders for election to the Supervisory Board for a term of five years at the next Annual General Meeting of Exasol AG.

The Supervisory Board of Exasol AG currently comprises Volker Smid (Chairman), Petra Neureither (Deputy Chairwoman), Linda Mihalic, Dr. Philipp Oberndorfer, Torsten Wegener and Dr. Roland Wöss.

About Exasol AG

Exasol AG (ETR: EXL) is a leading provider of high-performance database technology headquartered in Germany, specializing in on-premises and hybrid IT environments. The company offers customized solutions for customers in highly regulated industries and the public sector, ensuring digital sovereignty and compliance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Exasol is the world’s most powerful analytics engine, purpose-built to handle the most demanding data workloads with an unmatched price/performance ratio.

Trusted by global enterprises across diverse industries, Exasol delivers exceptional reliability and performance. With in-memory computing, massively parallel processing (MPP), self-tuning functionality, and advanced AI capabilities, Exasol simplifies complex analytics. This enables organizations to extract maximum value from their data while maintaining operational cost efficiency.

Whether used as a standalone data warehouse, an analytics accelerator, or an AI/ML model enabler, Exasol ensures reliable, high-performance analytics across both on-premises and hybrid environments.

For more information about how Exasol can transform your data analytics capabilities, visit www.exasol.com.

