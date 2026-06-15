EQS-News: Exasol AG Sets Course for Growth – Capital Markets and Transaction Expert Philipp Oberndorfer Elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: Exasol AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Exasol AG Sets Course for Growth – Capital Markets and Transaction Expert Philipp Oberndorfer Elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board



15.06.2026 / 12:45 CET/CEST

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Exasol AG Sets Course for Growth – Capital Markets and Transaction Expert Philipp Oberndorfer Elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board



Nuremberg, June 15, 2026: Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9), a global technology company and provider of a high-performance analytics engine, has elected Dr. Philipp Oberndorfer as Chairman of its Supervisory Board. The leadership transition at the Supervisory Board level underscores Exasol’s focus on the Company’s next phase of growth.

The election took place during the constitutive meeting following the 2026 Annual General Meeting, at which shareholders elected Dr. Oberndorfer to the Supervisory Board for a full term of office. Petra Neureither was confirmed as Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board.

With the election of Dr. Oberndorfer, Exasol ensures continuity in the work of the Supervisory Board. Building on the strategic and financial stabilization achieved in recent years, the Company’s focus will now increasingly shift toward unlocking growth opportunities in the areas of data sovereignty, analytics, and artificial intelligence.

Dr. Philipp Oberndorfer has been a member of Exasol AG’s Supervisory Board since January 2026. The Austrian attorney-at-law and partner at Stossier Oberndorfer & Partner brings extensive experience in growth and transaction processes, corporate finance, and capital markets matters, as well as many years of experience serving on supervisory and governance bodies. In addition to his legal practice, he serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Boards of MONTEL GmbH and HOGO Time Solution GmbH and as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Boards of Raiffeisenbank Gunskirchen eGen and Raiffeisenbank Wels eGen.



Dr. Philipp Oberndorfer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Exasol AG, said: “I would like to thank my fellow Supervisory Board members for their trust and look forward to working closely and constructively with the Management Board and the entire Supervisory Board. Exasol stands on a solid foundation today. I see my role not in preserving what has been achieved, but in translating this strength into meaningful and sustainable growth and helping the Company realize its full potential.”

The election also marks the end of Volker Smid’s term of office, which expired as scheduled upon the conclusion of the 2026 Annual General Meeting. Volker Smid had been a member of the Supervisory Board since June 2021 and served as its Chairman since July 2022. During his tenure, he oversaw the Company’s strategic repositioning, its return to profitability, and the significant strengthening of its financial foundation.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board would like to thank Volker Smid for his many years of dedication, his strategic guidance, and the trusted collaboration.



Volker Smid said: “Exasol AG has undergone a significant transformation over the past several years. I would like to thank the Management Board and my fellow Supervisory Board members for their trust, collaboration, and shared commitment. I wish Exasol, its employees, and its shareholders continued success in the Company’s next chapter.”

Going forward, the Supervisory Board of Exasol AG will consist of Dr. Philipp Oberndorfer (Chairman), Petra Neureither (Deputy Chairwoman), Linda Mihalic, Torsten Wegener, and Dr. Roland Wöss.



About Exasol AG

Exasol AG (ETR: EXL) is a leading provider of high-performance database technology headquartered in Germany, specializing in on-premises and hybrid IT environments. The Company offers customized solutions for customers in highly regulated industries and the public sector, ensuring digital sovereignty and compliance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Exasol is the world’s most powerful analytics engine, purpose-built to handle the most demanding data workloads with an unmatched price/performance ratio.

Trusted by global enterprises across diverse industries, Exasol delivers exceptional reliability and performance. With in-memory computing, massively parallel processing (MPP), self-tuning functionality, and advanced AI capabilities, Exasol simplifies complex analytics. This enables organizations to extract maximum value from their data while maintaining operational cost efficiency.

Whether used as a standalone data warehouse, an analytics accelerator, or an AI/ML model enabler, Exasol ensures reliable, high-performance analytics across both on-premises and hybrid environments.

For more information about how Exasol can transform your data analytics capabilities, visit www.exasol.com.



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