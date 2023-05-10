|
10.05.2023 08:29:28
EQS-News: Exasol publishes audited consolidated financial statements for 2022 and earnings for Q1 2023
|
EQS-News: Exasol AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Quarter Results
Exasol publishes audited consolidated financial statements for 2022 and earnings for Q1 2023
- ARR 2022 as preliminarily reported at EUR 35.6 million (+17% above prior year)
Nuremberg, 10 May 2023: Die Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9), a global technology company and provider of a high-performance analytics database, today published its audited consolidated financial statements for 2022, confirming its preliminary results as of February 2023. According to these, the company increased its annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 17% to EUR 35.6 million (2021: EUR 30.5 million), as preliminarily reported. In the same period, revenues increased by 21% to EUR 33.2 million (2021: EUR 27.5 million), resulting in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adj. EBITDA) of EUR -13.4 million (2021: EUR -31.6 million).
At the same time, the company presented its final results for the first quarter of 2023, in which it confirmed the ARR figure of EUR 35.8 million already presented in April this year (Q1 2022: EUR 31.1 million). This corresponds to an increase of 15% on a comparable prior-year basis. A particular contribution was made by the US business, which grew significantly in the first quarter of 2023. Revenue in the first quarter of 2023 rose by 14% to EUR 8.8 million (Q1 2022: EUR 7.7 million), showing a similar development. The operating result (adj. EBITDA) improved by more than 40% to EUR -2.2 million in the same period (Q1 2022: EUR -3.8 million). Exasol is thus continuing unabated along the path of continuous efficiency improvement.
Cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 13.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023 (December 31, 2022: EUR 12.7 million). Despite a one-time effect of EUR -1.9 million, the company was thus able to report a positive cash flow for the first time since the IPO in May 2020 (EUR 1 million). Adjusted by this effect, cash flow was even higher. Exasol had 196 employees worldwide as of March 31, 2023 (Dec. 31, 2022: 204).
"The results presented today show us well on track to take Exasol to profitability this year. In addition, we see our U.S. business picking up noticeably and are pleased that the region contributed significantly to our ARR growth in the first quarter, says Jörg Tewes, CEO der Exasol AG. "This means we remain on track to achieve our full-year targets."
Outlook 2023 confirmed
* EBITDA is adjusted for effects from stock appreciation rights granted to the Executive Board and employees prior to the IPO in 2020.
10.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EXASOL AG
|Neumeyerstraße 22-26
|90411 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.exasol.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LR9G9
|WKN:
|A0LR9G
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1628671
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1628671 10.05.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Exasolmehr Nachrichten
|
10.05.23
|EQS-News: Exasol veröffentlicht testierten Konzernabschluss 2022 und Ergebnis für Q1 2023 (EQS Group)
|
10.05.23
|EQS-News: Exasol publishes audited consolidated financial statements for 2022 and earnings for Q1 2023 (EQS Group)
|
28.04.23
|EQS-News: Exasol gibt vorläufige Zahlen für erstes Quartal 2023 bekannt: Operatives Ergebnis weiter verbessert Neugeschäft im amerikanischen Markt zieht an (EQS Group)
|
28.04.23
|EQS-News: Exasol announces preliminary figures for first quarter 2023: Operating profit improves - new business in the U.S. market ramps up (EQS Group)
|
21.03.23
|EQS-DD: EXASOL AG: PEN GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
21.03.23
|EQS-DD: EXASOL AG: PEN GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
24.02.23
|EQS-DD: EXASOL AG: Jörg Tewes, buy (EQS Group)
|
24.02.23
|EQS-DD: EXASOL AG: Jörg Tewes, Kauf (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Exasolmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Exasol
|3,04
|-5,30%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich wenig bewegt
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Gewinne nicht halten. Am Donnerstag geht es an der Wall Street bergab. In Fernost tendierten die Märkte am Donnerstag mehrheitlich seitwärts.