EQS-News: Exasol Reports First Quarter 2026 Results and Confirms 2026 Guidance

EQS-News: Exasol AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

Exasol Reports First Quarter 2026 Results and Confirms 2026 Guidance



07.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Exasol Reports First Quarter 2026 Results and Confirms 2026 Guidance



Significant progress in building the new business pipeline; number of potential new projects and project volumes increased

Trend of declining ARR churn rates over the rolling 12-month period continues; further reduced rate of 10-15% already expected in Q2 2026 (Peak of 27% in Q2 2025)

ARR at EUR 37.8 million (Q1 2025: EUR 39.1 million)

Revenue of EUR 9.5 million (Q1 2025: EUR 12.4 million) declined year-over-year as expected due to exceptionally high non-recurring hardware revenue in Q1 2025

2026 guidance confirmed: mid-single-digit percentage ARR growth, EBITDA in the range of EUR 3 million to EUR 4 million, and declining revenue in the mid-single-digit percentage range



Nuremberg, May 7, 2026: Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9), a global technology company and provider of a high-performance analytics engine, generated revenue of EUR 9.5 million in the first quarter of 2026 (prior year: EUR 12.4 million) and EBITDA of EUR 0.4 million (prior year: EUR 1.3 million). When comparing with the first quarter of 2025, it should be noted that the prior-year quarter included exceptionally high one-time revenue from services and hardware. In addition, annual marketing expenses in 2026 are more heavily concentrated in the first quarter compared to the prior year. Recurring revenue – revenue generated from contracts with a term of at least twelve months – remained stable year-over-year at EUR 9.5 million. Revenue and EBITDA were thus generally in line with the projected trends and targets for the full year.



Net liquidity as of March 31, 2026, increased to EUR 24.7 million (March 31, 2025: EUR 23.2 million; December 31, 2025: EUR 18.7 million). Due to the nature of Exasol’s business model, the first quarter typically includes a high proportion of advance payments for term-based contracts.

ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) declined slightly to EUR 37.8 million compared to year-end 2025 (December 31, 2025: EUR 38.4 million). The volume of contract cancellations and adjustments amounted to EUR 1.1 million compared to EUR 3.2 million in the first quarter of 2025. New business volume, consisting of upselling to existing customers and new customer business, remained largely stable at EUR 0.6 million (Q1 2025: EUR 0.7 million). ARR in the focus industries increased by 9% year-over-year to EUR 26.0 million (Q1 2025: EUR 23.9 million).

After the ARR churn rate calculated on a rolling 12-month basis reached its peak at 27% in the second quarter of 2025, the rate has gradually declined over the past quarters and stood at 20% in the first quarter of 2026. Exasol expects the ARR churn rate to decline further to approximately 10-15% already in the second quarter of 2026 and to continue normalizing over the course of the year.

In the first quarter of 2026, Exasol made significant progress in building its new business pipeline. The realignment of the sales organization, combined with increased marketing activities, led to a higher number of potential new projects with globally operating enterprises. In addition, Exasol’s AI solutions for rapid data analytics are making a noticeable contribution to the new business pipeline. The customer and partner event “Xperience,” held in Berlin in March with a thematic focus on data sovereignty and AI, received very positive feedback and made a significant contribution in this regard.



Jörg Tewes, CEO of Exasol AG: “We successfully expanded the volume of our new business pipeline through three key drivers. First, our sales initiatives are now beginning to pay off. Second, our AI solutions for rapid data analytics create clear added value for our customers. Third, our Xperience event was a tremendous success with exceptionally positive feedback. This has laid the foundation for returning to ARR growth in the second half of the year.”



The guidance for 2026 is confirmed. Exasol continues to expect ARR growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range compared to the 2025 financial year. Revenue is expected to decline in the mid-single-digit percentage range. This is primarily attributable to lagging effects from the ARR decline in 2025, as well as expected lower one-time hardware and services revenue, which was exceptionally high in the 2025 financial year. Against this backdrop, and taking into account planned investments in innovation and technology, Exasol expects EBITDA in the range of EUR 3 million to EUR 4 million.



Exasol invites interested investors and members of the press to attend a virtual webcast today, May 7, 2026, at 14:00 CEST.

To participate in the webcast, please register here:

https://www.appairtime.com/de/event/2dc21add-ebe7-4bde-8c20-5c1ab5e38617



About Exasol AG

Exasol AG (ETR: EXL) is a leading provider of high-performance database technology headquartered in Germany, specializing in on-premises and hybrid IT environments. The company offers customized solutions for customers in highly regulated industries and the public sector, ensuring digital sovereignty and compliance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Exasol is the world’s most powerful analytics engine, purpose-built to handle the most demanding data workloads with an unmatched price/performance ratio.

Trusted by global enterprises across diverse industries, Exasol delivers exceptional reliability and performance. With in-memory computing, massively parallel processing (MPP), self-tuning functionality, and advanced AI capabilities, Exasol simplifies complex analytics. This enables organizations to extract maximum value from their data while maintaining operational cost efficiency.

Whether used as a standalone data warehouse, an analytics accelerator, or an AI/ML model enabler, Exasol ensures reliable, high-performance analytics across both on-premises and hybrid environments.

For more information about how Exasol can transform your data analytics capabilities, visit www.exasol.com.



IR and Press Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

Email: ir@exasol.com