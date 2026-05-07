Exasol Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR9G / ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9
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07.05.2026 07:30:14
EQS-News: Exasol Reports First Quarter 2026 Results and Confirms 2026 Guidance
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EQS-News: Exasol AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
Exasol Reports First Quarter 2026 Results and Confirms 2026 Guidance
ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) declined slightly to EUR 37.8 million compared to year-end 2025 (December 31, 2025: EUR 38.4 million). The volume of contract cancellations and adjustments amounted to EUR 1.1 million compared to EUR 3.2 million in the first quarter of 2025. New business volume, consisting of upselling to existing customers and new customer business, remained largely stable at EUR 0.6 million (Q1 2025: EUR 0.7 million). ARR in the focus industries increased by 9% year-over-year to EUR 26.0 million (Q1 2025: EUR 23.9 million).
After the ARR churn rate calculated on a rolling 12-month basis reached its peak at 27% in the second quarter of 2025, the rate has gradually declined over the past quarters and stood at 20% in the first quarter of 2026. Exasol expects the ARR churn rate to decline further to approximately 10-15% already in the second quarter of 2026 and to continue normalizing over the course of the year.
In the first quarter of 2026, Exasol made significant progress in building its new business pipeline. The realignment of the sales organization, combined with increased marketing activities, led to a higher number of potential new projects with globally operating enterprises. In addition, Exasol’s AI solutions for rapid data analytics are making a noticeable contribution to the new business pipeline. The customer and partner event “Xperience,” held in Berlin in March with a thematic focus on data sovereignty and AI, received very positive feedback and made a significant contribution in this regard.
To participate in the webcast, please register here:
https://www.appairtime.com/de/event/2dc21add-ebe7-4bde-8c20-5c1ab5e38617
Exasol AG (ETR: EXL) is a leading provider of high-performance database technology headquartered in Germany, specializing in on-premises and hybrid IT environments. The company offers customized solutions for customers in highly regulated industries and the public sector, ensuring digital sovereignty and compliance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
Exasol is the world’s most powerful analytics engine, purpose-built to handle the most demanding data workloads with an unmatched price/performance ratio.
Trusted by global enterprises across diverse industries, Exasol delivers exceptional reliability and performance. With in-memory computing, massively parallel processing (MPP), self-tuning functionality, and advanced AI capabilities, Exasol simplifies complex analytics. This enables organizations to extract maximum value from their data while maintaining operational cost efficiency.
Whether used as a standalone data warehouse, an analytics accelerator, or an AI/ML model enabler, Exasol ensures reliable, high-performance analytics across both on-premises and hybrid environments.
For more information about how Exasol can transform your data analytics capabilities, visit www.exasol.com.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
07.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EXASOL AG
|Neumeyerstraße 22-26
|90411 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.exasol.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LR9G9
|WKN:
|A0LR9G
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2322658
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2322658 07.05.2026 CET/CEST
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