EQS-News: Exasol Reports Strong Financial Performance for Financial Year 2025 – Strengthened Sales, New Partnerships, and AI at the Core of Growth Strategy

EQS-News: Exasol AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

Exasol Reports Strong Financial Performance for Financial Year 2025 – Strengthened Sales, New Partnerships, and AI at the Core of Growth Strategy



19.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Exasol Reports Strong Financial Performance for Financial Year 2025 – Strengthened Sales, New Partnerships, and AI at the Core of Growth Strategy



Final and audited financial results in line with the preliminary figures reported on February 3, 2026

EBITDA significantly improved to EUR 4.1 million (prior year: EUR 2.0 million) and consolidated net income to EUR 3.0 million (prior year: EUR 0.2 million)

Successful implementation of the strategic realignment: ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) in the focus industries increases to EUR 26.7 million (prior year: EUR 24.2 million) – share of total ARR at 68% (prior year: 57%)

Outlook for 2026 confirmed: mid-single-digit percentage ARR growth, EBITDA in the range of EUR 3 million to EUR 4 million, and declining revenue in the mid-single-digit percentage range



Nuremberg, March 19, 2026: Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9), a global technology company and provider of a high-performance analytics engine, has published its audited 2025 financial results, which are in line with the preliminary results announced on February 3, 2026. As part of the strategic realignment, key financial metrics improved significantly and business volume with customers in the defined focus industries increased. As a result, ARR in the focus industries rose by 10.1% to EUR 26.7 million, up from EUR 24.2 million in the prior year. The share of total ARR thus increased to 68% in the 2025 financial year (prior year: 57%).



Jörg Tewes, CEO of Exasol AG: “The experience gained in the 2025 financial year has confirmed our strategic direction. In 2026, we will further strengthen our resources and activities in the focus industries, expand our new customer business, and generate additional growth opportunities through strategic partnerships. At the same time, we are continuing to make targeted investments in expanding our AI capabilities.”



Pull-forward effects from contract adjustments outside the focus industries are influencing overall ARR development

Total ARR amounted to EUR 39.1 million (prior year: EUR 42.5 million). Contract adjustments with customers outside the focus industries, originally anticipated for 2026, were brought forward by customers to the 2025 financial year. As a result of these pull-forward effects, the volume of contract adjustments and cancellations (Gross ARR churn) rose to EUR 10.2 million, up from EUR 6.0 million in the prior year. However, due to this brought-forward gross ARR churn, the Executive Board expects a substantial decline in contract adjustments and cancellations for the current financial year 2026.



Robust earnings performance – EBITDA doubles

Revenue rose by 5.6% to EUR 41.8 million in the 2025 financial year (prior year: EUR 39.6 million). This was primarily driven by one-time hardware and service revenue of EUR 4.1 million (prior year: EUR 0.5 million). EBITDA doubled to EUR 4.1 million (prior year: EUR 2.0 million). Consolidated net income increased significantly to EUR 3.0 million (prior year: EUR 0.2 million). Based on the positive earnings trend, the equity ratio increased to 34.2% (December 31, 2024: 23.8%). Cash and cash equivalents rose to EUR 18.7 million (December 31, 2024: EUR 15.0 million).



Strategic milestone achieved in AI applications

Exasol enables the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning applications directly into its analytics engine. This allows customers to perform AI-based data analyses as well as complex AI-based training models and store the resulting data directly in Exasol’s data warehouse. A double-digit number of customers are already using the new functionalities. The aspect of data sovereignty, in particular, plays an important role for customers.

In addition to expanding the analytics platform with AI services, the 2025 financial year focused on realigning the sales organization. Exasol’s sales organization was further developed along its focus industries to better serve existing and potential new customers. The realignment of the sales organization is a key component in significantly accelerating new customer growth in the coming years.



Confirmation of the outlook for 2026

For the 2026 financial year, Exasol expects ARR growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range compared to the 2025 financial year. Key drivers include a significant reduction in ARR churn and an acceleration in new customer business. In particular, the strategic partnerships with MariaDB, Stackit, and Exoscale concluded in the 2025 financial year will contribute to this.

Exasol expects revenue to decline in the mid-single-digit percentage range. This is primarily attributable to lagging effects from the ARR decline in 2025, as well as lower expected one-time hardware and services revenue, which was exceptionally high in the 2025 financial year.

Against this backdrop, and taking into account planned investments in innovation and technology, Exasol expects EBITDA in the range of EUR 3 million to EUR 4 million.

The 2025 Annual Report of Exasol AG is available for download at https://ir.exasol.com/publications/.



About Exasol AG

Exasol AG (ETR: EXL) is a leading provider of high-performance database technology headquartered in Germany, specializing in on-premises and hybrid IT environments. The company offers customized solutions for customers in highly regulated industries and the public sector, ensuring digital sovereignty and compliance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Exasol is the world’s most powerful analytics engine, purpose-built to handle the most demanding data workloads with an unmatched price/performance ratio.

Trusted by global enterprises across diverse industries, Exasol delivers exceptional reliability and performance. With in-memory computing, massively parallel processing (MPP), self-tuning functionality, and advanced AI capabilities, Exasol simplifies complex analytics. This enables organizations to extract maximum value from their data while maintaining operational cost efficiency.

Whether used as a standalone data warehouse, an analytics accelerator, or an AI/ML model enabler, Exasol ensures reliable, high-performance analytics across both on-premises and hybrid environments.

For more information about how Exasol can transform your data analytics capabilities, visit www.exasol.com.



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