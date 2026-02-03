EQS-News: Exasol Significantly Improves Results and Strengthens Business in Focus Industries – Strategic Transformation Delivers Results

EQS-News: Exasol AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results

Exasol Significantly Improves Results and Strengthens Business in Focus Industries – Strategic Transformation Delivers Results



03.02.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

EBITDA of EUR 4.1 million (prior year: EUR 2.0 million) at the upper end of guidance (EUR 3.5 million to EUR 4.0 million); revenue of EUR 41.8 million (prior year: EUR 39.6 million) in line with expectations (mid-single-digit percentage growth)

ARR in focus industries increases to EUR 26.7 million (prior year: EUR 24.2 million) – share of total ARR at 68% (December 31, 2024: 57%)

Group net income rises significantly to EUR 3.1 million (prior year: EUR 0.2 million) – equity ratio increases to 34.2% (December 31, 2024: 23.8%)

2026 outlook: mid-single-digit percentage ARR growth, EBITDA in the range of EUR 3 million to EUR 4 million, and declining revenue in the mid-single-digit percentage range



Nuremberg, February 3, 2026: Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9), a global technology company and provider of a high-performance analytics engine, has significantly improved key financial metrics in the 2025 financial year and consistently executed its strategic transformation toward focus industries. Preliminary results are in line with expectations. For 2026, the Company confirms its strategy of continuing sustainable growth in its defined focus industries.



Significant Improvement in Key Profitability Metrics

Revenue increased by 5.6% to EUR 41.8 million (prior year: EUR 39.6 million), in line with guidance for mid-single-digit percentage growth. This includes one-time hardware and services revenue of EUR 4.1 million (prior year: EUR 0.5 million). EBITDA amounted to EUR 4.1 million, reaching the upper end of the guidance range of EUR 3.5 million to EUR 4.0 million and more than doubling year-on-year (prior year: EUR 2.0 million). The strong operating performance had a clearly positive impact on group net income, which increased to EUR 3.1 million (prior year: EUR 0.2 million). As a result, the equity ratio rose to 34.2% (December 31, 2024: 23.8%). Driven by the positive earnings development, cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 18.7 million (December 31, 2024: EUR 15.0 million).



ARR Development Driven by Sustained Growth in Focus Industries and Pull-Forward Effects from Contract Adjustments and Terminations

In line with its strategic transformation, ARR in the focus industries increased by 10.1% to EUR 26.7 million (prior year: EUR 24.2 million). Consequently, the share of focus industries in total ARR rose to 68% (December 31, 2024: 57%). Overall, this growth did not fully offset the decline in ARR from non-focus industries, a development that had been anticipated. Contract terminations and downsizing, originally expected in the 2026 financial year, occurred earlier than planned due to pull-forward effects. As a result, total ARR declined by 8.0% in the 2025 financial year to EUR 39.1 million (prior year: EUR 42.5 million). For the 2026 financial year, Exasol expects a substantial reduction in ARR churn.



Strategic Realignment of Sales Structures and Progress in AI and Cloud Innovation Implemented

A key initiative in the 2025 financial year was the realignment of European sales structures along focus industries. Previously, sales activities were organized across industries. With the new structure, Exasol has significantly increased the effectiveness of its sales organization, enabling more targeted customer engagement supported by deeper industry expertise.

During the 2025 financial year, Exasol further expanded the technological capabilities of its analytics engine. Progress was made in the development of the cloud-based Lakehouse Turbo solution, which enables the analytics engine to connect to the Databricks database platform. The solution offers customers three key benefits: reduced data analytics costs, faster delivery of analytics results, and continued use of existing Databricks environments. The solution is currently in the testing phase with a reference customer.

In addition, Exasol successfully brought to market its solution for the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning applications into the analytics engine. Customers can perform AI-based data analytics and training models via the Exasol analytics engine and store the resulting structured data in Exasol’s data warehouse. With this, Exasol has reached a key strategic milestone and already counts a double-digit number of customers using these new functionalities.



2026 Outlook: Mid-Single-Digit Percentage ARR Growth; EBITDA in the Range of EUR 3 million to EUR 4 million

For the 2026 financial year, Exasol expects mid-single-digit percentage ARR growth compared to the 2025 financial year. Key drivers include a significant reduction in ARR churn and an acceleration of new customer acquisition. In particular, the strategic partnerships concluded in the 2025 financial year with MariaDB, Stackit, and Exoscale are expected to contribute to this development.

Revenue is expected to decline in the mid-single-digit percentage range. This is primarily due to lagging effects from the ARR decline in 2025 and lower expected one-time hardware and services revenue, which was exceptionally high in the 2025 financial year. Against this backdrop and taking into account planned investments in innovation and technology, Exasol expects EBITDA in the range of EUR 3 million to EUR 4 million.



About Exasol AG

Exasol AG (ETR: EXL) is a leading provider of high-performance database technology headquartered in Germany, specializing in on-premises and hybrid IT environments. The company offers customized solutions for customers in highly regulated industries and the public sector, ensuring digital sovereignty and compliance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Exasol is the world’s most powerful analytics engine, purpose-built to handle the most demanding data workloads with an unmatched price/performance ratio.

Trusted by global enterprises across diverse industries, Exasol delivers exceptional reliability and performance. With in-memory computing, massively parallel processing (MPP), self-tuning functionality, and advanced AI capabilities, Exasol simplifies complex analytics. This enables organizations to extract maximum value from their data while maintaining operational cost efficiency.

Whether used as a standalone data warehouse, an analytics accelerator, or an AI/ML model enabler, Exasol ensures reliable, high-performance analytics across both on-premises and hybrid environments.

For more information about how Exasol can transform your data analytics capabilities, visit www.exasol.com.



