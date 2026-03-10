EQS-News: Exchange of q.beyond shares at a ratio of 5:1

EQS-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action

10.03.2026

q.beyond’s shares will be traded under ISIN DE000A41YDG0 starting Thursday, 12 March 2026

First share buybacks expected to be possible from mid-August 2026

Cologne, 10 March 2026. Starting Thursday, 12 March 2026, shares in IT service provider q.beyond will be listed under a new ISIN and, due to the reverse share split at a ratio of five to one (5:1), at a price that is five times higher. The orderly capital reduction pursuant to § 222 et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) is thus being technically implemented just under six weeks after the approval provided by the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting at the end of the January. Shareholders will receive 1 new q.beyond share (ISIN DE000A41YDG0) for every 5 old shares (ISIN DE0005137004) previously held. From the start of stock market trading on 12 March 2026 only the new shares will be traded; unexecuted orders for old shares will lapse at the close of trading on 11 March 2026.

With the approval it provided for the orderly capital reduction, q.beyond’s Shareholders’ Meeting created the key condition for enabling shareholders to participate in the company’s performance in future via share buybacks and dividends. Following the entry of the capital reduction in the Commercial Register on 17 February 2026, a statutory six-month waiting period before the company is permitted to execute share buybacks is now underway. Subject to decisions to be taken by the Management and Supervisory Boards, q.beyond would be able to act in this respect from mid-August onwards.

Net liquidity of € 42.0 million permits extensive share buybacks in future

Nora Wolters, q.beyond’s CFO, intends to maintain a high pace: “Acquiring treasury shares currently appears to be the most attractive option for investing our growing net liquidity.” At the end of 2025, the company was free of debt and had liquid funds of € 42.0 million. A potential share buyback programme could involve up to 10% of issued capital, corresponding to almost 2.5 million new q.beyond shares. “The earlier we are able to act and take a decision on a share buyback, the better it will be for our shareholders”, added Wolters.

