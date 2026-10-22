Eleving Group Registered Shs Aktie

Eleving Group Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40Q8F / ISIN: LU2818110020

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.10.2026 20:00:04

EQS-News: Exchange offer for Eleving Group 2023/2028 bonds (ISIN DE000A3LL7M4) completed

EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Bond
Exchange offer for Eleving Group 2023/2028 bonds (ISIN DE000A3LL7M4) completed

22.10.2026 / 20:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Eleving Group announces the completion and results of the exchange offer for its outstanding EUR 90 million 13% 2023/2028 bonds (ISIN DE000A3LL7M4).  

Following the expiration of the exchange offer on 20 October 2026 at 14:00 EEST / 13:00 CEST, a nominal amount of EUR 25 million of the existing bonds will be exchanged for the new Eleving Group senior secured and guaranteed 2026/2032 bonds (ISIN XS3517354141). Settlement of the exchange offer, including the payment of accrued and unpaid interest, is expected to take place on or about 26 October 2026. 

Eleving Group mandated Signet Bank AS as Agent for the exchange offer. Aalto Capital (Munich) supported Eleving Group in its capacity as Financial Adviser.  

About Eleving Group 

Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 18 countries on three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 2.5 million registered users. The group employs over 4,600 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia. 

Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard. 

Additional information 

Elina Dobulane 
Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group 
elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447

22.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Eleving Group S.A.
8-10 avenue de la Gare
1610 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.eleving.com
ISIN: LU2818110020, XS2393240887
WKN: A40Q8F , A3KXK8
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX
LEI Code: 894500N14T2GUDX0FL66
EQS News ID: 2420722

 
End of News EQS News Service

2420722  22.10.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eleving Group Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Eleving Group Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eleving Group Registered Shs 1,61 0,00% Eleving Group Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

23.10.26 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42
17.10.26 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht letztlich wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Freitagshandel tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete die Handelswoche nur wenig verändert. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich vor dem Wochenende im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen