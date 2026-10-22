Eleving Group Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A40Q8F / ISIN: LU2818110020
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22.10.2026 20:00:04
EQS-News: Exchange offer for Eleving Group 2023/2028 bonds (ISIN DE000A3LL7M4) completed
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EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Bond
Eleving Group announces the completion and results of the exchange offer for its outstanding EUR 90 million 13% 2023/2028 bonds (ISIN DE000A3LL7M4).
Following the expiration of the exchange offer on 20 October 2026 at 14:00 EEST / 13:00 CEST, a nominal amount of EUR 25 million of the existing bonds will be exchanged for the new Eleving Group senior secured and guaranteed 2026/2032 bonds (ISIN XS3517354141). Settlement of the exchange offer, including the payment of accrued and unpaid interest, is expected to take place on or about 26 October 2026.
Eleving Group mandated Signet Bank AS as Agent for the exchange offer. Aalto Capital (Munich) supported Eleving Group in its capacity as Financial Adviser.
About Eleving Group
Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 18 countries on three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 2.5 million registered users. The group employs over 4,600 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.
Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.
Additional information
Elina Dobulane
Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group
elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447
22.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eleving Group S.A.
|8-10 avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.eleving.com
|ISIN:
|LU2818110020, XS2393240887
|WKN:
|A40Q8F , A3KXK8
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX
|LEI Code:
|894500N14T2GUDX0FL66
|EQS News ID:
|2420722
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2420722 22.10.2026 CET/CEST
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