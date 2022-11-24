EQS-News: Expansion of the Management Board of M1 Kliniken AG

24.11.2022 15:46:23

Expansion of the Management Board of M1 Kliniken AG
24.11.2022
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 24.11.2022 - The Supervisory Board of M1 Kliniken AG today appointed Mr. Attila Strauss to the Management Board of M1 Kliniken AG with immediate effect.

Mr. Strauss has already been a member of the Management Board of HAEMATO AG since April 1, 2022 and has contributed to a significant cost reduction and efficiency increase there in a short period of time.

Dr. von Horstig is leaving the company and will in future devote himself to new challenges outside the M1 group of companies. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Dr. von Horstig for his more than five years of responsible service as a member of the Management Board, during which time the company was expanded to its current importance.

Mr. Kilian Brenske, further member of the Management Board of M1 Kliniken AG:

"I look forward to working with Mr. Strauss, who brings extensive knowledge and experience in the area of digitalization and cost reduction measures, to further drive the efficiency increase (margin improvement) and internationalization of the company and thus further expand our position as a leading provider of beauty medicine."

About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading provider of beauty medical health services in Germany. In the aesthetic and surgical field, the group of companies offers products and services with the highest quality standards. Under the brand "M1 Med Beauty", beauty medical treatments are currently offered at more than 50 specialist centres. The M1 Schlossklinik for plastic and aesthetic surgery in Berlin, with six operating theatres and 35 beds, is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. Since the end of 2018, M1 has been pushing ahead with internationalisation and is currently also active in Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, England, Croatia, Hungary and Australia. With its stake in HAEMATO AG, M1 Kliniken AG is also in a position to exploit sales and earnings potential of treatment products in the medical-aesthetic field.


Contact:
M1 Kliniken AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
T: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
M: ir@m1-kliniken.de

Language: English
Company: M1 Kliniken AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
Fax: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 17
E-mail: ir@m1-kliniken.de
Internet: https://www.m1-kliniken.de
ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8
WKN: A0STSQ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Nachrichten