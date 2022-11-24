EQS-News: Expansion of the Management Board of M1 Kliniken AG

EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Expansion of the Management Board of M1 Kliniken AG



24.11.2022 / 15:46 CET/CEST

Expansion of the Management Board of M1 Kliniken AG

Berlin, 24.11.2022 - The Supervisory Board of M1 Kliniken AG today appointed Mr. Attila Strauss to the Management Board of M1 Kliniken AG with immediate effect.

Mr. Strauss has already been a member of the Management Board of HAEMATO AG since April 1, 2022 and has contributed to a significant cost reduction and efficiency increase there in a short period of time.

Dr. von Horstig is leaving the company and will in future devote himself to new challenges outside the M1 group of companies. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Dr. von Horstig for his more than five years of responsible service as a member of the Management Board, during which time the company was expanded to its current importance.

Mr. Kilian Brenske, further member of the Management Board of M1 Kliniken AG:

"I look forward to working with Mr. Strauss, who brings extensive knowledge and experience in the area of digitalization and cost reduction measures, to further drive the efficiency increase (margin improvement) and internationalization of the company and thus further expand our position as a leading provider of beauty medicine."

About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading provider of beauty medical health services in Germany. In the aesthetic and surgical field, the group of companies offers products and services with the highest quality standards. Under the brand "M1 Med Beauty", beauty medical treatments are currently offered at more than 50 specialist centres. The M1 Schlossklinik for plastic and aesthetic surgery in Berlin, with six operating theatres and 35 beds, is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. Since the end of 2018, M1 has been pushing ahead with internationalisation and is currently also active in Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, England, Croatia, Hungary and Australia. With its stake in HAEMATO AG, M1 Kliniken AG is also in a position to exploit sales and earnings potential of treatment products in the medical-aesthetic field.

Contact:M1 Kliniken AGGrünauer Straße 512557 BerlinT: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14M: ir@m1-kliniken.de