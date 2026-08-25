EQS-News: Extraordinary General Meeting Approves Capital Increase to Strengthen the Financial Structure and Implement the Strategic Realignment

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Extraordinary General Meeting Approves Capital Increase to Strengthen the Financial Structure and Implement the Strategic Realignment



25.08.2026 / 13:03 CET/CEST

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Extraordinary General Meeting Approves Capital Increase to Strengthen the Financial Structure and Implement the Strategic Realignment

Strengthening the financial structure through a capital increase with a volume of approx. EUR 300 mn to support the “Grow Nonwovens, Reset Textiles” strategy

Martin Seiter, MBA, newly elected to the Supervisory Board

Lenzing, August 25, 2026 – The Extraordinary General Meeting of Lenzing AG, held on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, approved an increase of the share capital while preserving shareholders’ statutory subscription rights. This capital measure is intended to strengthen the company’s financial structure and support the implementation of the “Grow Nonwovens, Reset Textiles” strategy announced in July 2026. In addition, Martin Seiter, MBA, was newly elected to the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG.

Capital Increase Approved

The General Meeting approved an increase in the company’s share capital in exchange for cash contributions, while preserving shareholders’ statutory subscription rights with a volume of approx. EUR 300 mn through the issuance of new no-par value bearer shares. The capital increase is to be completed no later than February 25, 2027. The specific terms of the offering, in particular the issue price, will be determined by the Management Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board in accordance with the capital increase resolution of the General Meeting and statutory requirements.

Strengthening the equity base improves Lenzing AG’s balance sheet structure, increases its financial stability, and creates additional room for maneuvering. At the same time, a solid equity base supports the company’s financial flexibility and the implementation of its strategic targets as part of the “Grow Nonwovens, Reset Textiles” strategy.

“The broad support from our shareholders, in particular our major shareholders, the B&C Group and Suzano, as well as Oberbank AG, demonstrates their confidence in our strategic realignment. The capital increase strengthens our financial structure and is a key building block for the successful implementation of our ‘Grow Nonwovens, Reset Textiles’ strategy. This will enable us to lay the foundation for sustainably increasing Lenzing AG’s profitability and creating long-term value,” says Georg Kasperkovitz, CEO of Lenzing AG.

Election to the Supervisory Board

The General Meeting elected Martin Seiter, MBA, to the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG, effective from the conclusion of the Extraordinary General Meeting until the end of the Annual General Meeting that will vote on the discharge of liability for the 2028 fiscal year.

This election follows the departure of Dr. Franz Gasselsberger, MBA, who resigned from the Supervisory Board at his own request upon the conclusion of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG therefore continues to comprise ten members elected by the General Meeting: Carlos Aníbal de Almeida Junior, Cornelius Baur, Helmut Bernkopf, Stefan Fida, Markus Fürst, Leonardo Grimaldi, Patrick Lackenbucher, Gerhard Schwartz, Martin Seiter and Astrid Skala-Kuhmann. In addition, the Supervisory Board includes the following members delegated by the Works Council: Stefan Ertl, Stephan Gruber, Bonita Haag, Helmut Kirchmair and Michael Bichler. Patrick Lackenbucher remains Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

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Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

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Web www.lenzing.com

