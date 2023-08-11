EQS-News: Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft achieves record revenue

EQS-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft achieves record revenue



11.08.2023 / 07:36 CET/CEST

A successful investment and growth strategy provides Fabasoft with the highest quarterly sales in its 35-year history.



Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 11 August 2023 Group figures for the first three months of the fiscal year 2023/2024 (01/04/2023-30/06/2023):

Sales revenue: EUR 19.7 million (EUR 15.0 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2022/2023)

EBITDA: EUR 4.5 million (EUR 3.3 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2022/2023)

EBIT: EUR 2.6 million (EUR 1.7 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2022/2023)

Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 1.0 million (EUR -0.8 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2022/2023)

Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 25.3 million as of 30 June 2023 (EUR 34.4 million as of 30 June 2022)

Linz, 11 August 2023 The Fabasoft Group increased revenues in the first quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year by almost one third to EUR 19.7 million compared to the same period last year, thus reaching an all-time high. The operating result (EBIT) climbed by 55% to EUR 2.6 million. EBITDA increased by 37.5% to EUR 4.5 million.

"The positive business development shows the innovative strength and solution competence for the core topics of the digital transformation in the Fabasoft Group. In particular, the investments made in recent years in the fast-growing PROCECO ecosystem for document-intensive business processes and in our modern, international sales marketing are now paying off," says a delighted Fabasoft CEO Dipl.-Ing. Helmut Fallmann about the record quarter. Fallmann founded the company together with Leopold Bauernfeind exactly 35 years ago.



Focus on continued strong growth

The further development of Fabasoft PROCECO as an ecosystem for internal and cross-company business processes, which are consistently geared to customer requirements, will result in excellent organic growth prospects through new customer business in the future. In addition, the ecosystem, which is based on the powerful and certified Fabasoft Cloud, also opens up completely new opportunities for growth-oriented software companies to grow rapidly as part of a partnership with Fabasoft. To this end, the company operates its own topic and dialog platform across all analog and digital communication channels, with which interesting scale-ups are specifically addressed. This repeatedly gives rise to options for equity investments, which are ultimately intended to drive the inorganic expansion of the Fabasoft Group.



Continued positive development of recurring revenues

Recurring revenues is one of the most important key figures for software companies. The positive development of the Group's recurring revenues from software and services, which already increased considerably in the last fiscal year, continued in the first quarter of 2023/2024. The company also recorded growth in project business in the first quarter.

"We will continue to take advantage of all opportunities for future-oriented growth, also against the background of a solid cash position. If necessary, this currently also takes priority over short-term profitability considerations," concludes Fabasoft CEO Dipl.-Ing. Helmut Fallmann.

As of 30 June 2023, the company employed 466 people. One year before, the number of employees was 390.

The full 3-month report 2023/2024 is available under the following link:

About Fabasoft:

Fabasoft is one of the leading software product companies and cloud service providers for digital document, process and records management in Europe. With the unique Fabasoft PROCECO ecosystem, Fabasoft unites powerful digital solutions for document-intensive business processes. Numerous well-known private enterprises and public-sector organizations have trusted in the quality and experience of Fabasoft for over three decades.

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)

Linz, 11 August 2023

Klaus Fahrnberger, Investor Relations Manager

Klaus Fahrnberger, Investor Relations Manager