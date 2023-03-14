EQS-News: Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft submits to the German Corporate Governance Code

EQS-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): ESG

Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft submits to the German Corporate Governance Code



14.03.2023 / 17:50 CET/CEST

For years, Fabasoft AG has been pursuing a strategy of sustainable corporate development geared to long-term value creation for the benefit of its stakeholders. As a company listed in Germany and headquartered in Austria, Fabasoft AG is not obliged to comply with a Corporate Governance Code.

At the proposal of the Managing Board, the Supervisory Board of Fabasoft AG has resolved that Fabasoft AG will in future voluntarily comply with the German Corporate Governance Code in the (current) version dated 28 April 2022 (published in the Federal Gazette on 27 June 2022) to the extent of the published Declaration of Conformity.

The contents of the German Corporate Governance Code for the management and supervision of listed companies and the internationally and nationally recognized standards of sustainable, transparent and responsible corporate governance set out therein are consistent with Fabasoft's corporate governance principles.

The Declaration of Conformity is published on the Company's website at

https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-governance.

Linz, 14 March 2023

