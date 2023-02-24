|
24.02.2023 07:40:19
EQS-News: Fabasoft AG figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2022/2023 at a glance
EQS-News: Fabasoft AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 24 February 2023 Group figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2022/2023 (01/04/2022-31/12/2022):
Sales revenue during the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022/2023 (01/10/2022-31/12/2022) amounted to EUR 18.1 million (EUR 15.2 million in the same period of the previous year). The EBIT of the third quarter amounted to EUR 2.1 million (EUR 3.0 million in the same period of the previous year).
About Fabasoft:
Fabasoft is one of the leading software product companies and cloud service providers for digital document, process and records management in Europe. With the unique, powerful Fabasoft PROCECO ecosystem, Fabasoft unites selected, coordinated, high-quality digital solutions for document-intensive business processes. Numerous well-known private enterprises and public-sector organisations have trusted in the quality and experience of Fabasoft for over three decades.
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)
Linz, 24 February 2023
Klaus Fahrnberger, Investor Relations Manager
E-mail: ir@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62
24.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|English
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|+43 732 606 162
|+43 732 606 162 609
|ir@fabasoft.com
|www.fabasoft.com
|AT0000785407
|922985
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|1567607
