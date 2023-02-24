EQS-News: Fabasoft AG figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2022/2023 at a glance

EQS-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Fabasoft AG figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2022/2023 at a glance



Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 24 February 2023 Group figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2022/2023 (01/04/2022-31/12/2022): Sales revenue: EUR 49.9 million (EUR 42.9 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2021/2022)

EBITDA: EUR 11.9 million (EUR 13.2 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2021/2022)

EBIT: EUR 7.0 million (EUR 8.7 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2021/2022)

Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 1.4 million (EUR 12.6 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2021/2022)

Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 22.8 million as of 31 December 2022 (EUR 34.3 million as of 31 December 2021) Sales revenue during the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022/2023 (01/10/2022-31/12/2022) amounted to EUR 18.1 million (EUR 15.2 million in the same period of the previous year). The EBIT of the third quarter amounted to EUR 2.1 million (EUR 3.0 million in the same period of the previous year). Please access the report via the following links: German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monatsbericht_2022_2023.pdf

English: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monthsreport_2022_2023.pdf About Fabasoft: Fabasoft is one of the leading software product companies and cloud service providers for digital document, process and records management in Europe. With the unique, powerful Fabasoft PROCECO ecosystem, Fabasoft unites selected, coordinated, high-quality digital solutions for document-intensive business processes. Numerous well-known private enterprises and public-sector organisations have trusted in the quality and experience of Fabasoft for over three decades. Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE) Linz, 24 February 2023 Klaus Fahrnberger, Investor Relations Manager E-mail: ir@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62

