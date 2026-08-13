EQS-News: Fabasoft successfully starts the new fiscal year

EQS-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Fabasoft successfully starts the new fiscal year



13.08.2026 / 07:17 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 13 August 2026 Group figures for the first three months of the fiscal year 2026/2027 (01/04/2026 - 30/06/2026):

Revenue: EUR 25.4 million (EUR 21.2 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2025/2026)

EBITDA: EUR 7.3 million (EUR 4.3 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2025/2026)

EBIT: EUR 5.3 million (EUR 2.4 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2025/2026)

Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 1.3 million (EUR -0.5 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2025/2026)

Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 40.3 million as of 30 June 2026 (EUR 32.3 million as of 30 June 2025)

Linz, 13 August 2026 – In the first three months of fiscal year 2026/2027, the Fabasoft Group recorded revenues of kEUR 25,364 (kEUR 21,196 in the same period of the previous year). The increase in revenues by 19.7% reflects the continued positive development of recurring revenues, which amounted to kEUR 15,172 in the reporting period (kEUR 12,725 in the same period of the previous year).

Increased earnings with a strong focus on Innovation

With continued investments in the development and expansion of Fabasphere and in research and development of cloud-native software product technology, the Fabasoft Group achieved EBITDA of kEUR 7,310 in the first three months of fiscal year 2026/2027 (kEUR 4,305 in the same period of the previous year) and EBIT of kEUR 5,302 (kEUR 2,411 in the same period of the previous year).

As a result of the challenging economic environment, headcount remained unchanged at 499 employees as of 30 June 2026 compared to the previous year's interim reporting date. Consequently, personnel expenses grew underproportionately relative to the Fabasoft Group's revenue, rising to kEUR 13,104 during the reporting period (kEUR 12,112 in the same period of the previous year). Other operating expenses amounted to kEUR 3,561, thus 2.7 % below the previous year's level (kEUR 3,660 in the same period of the previous year).

“The first quarter of 2026/2027 underscores the foundation of our success: We enable companies and institutions to shape their digital future independently and securely. With Fabasphere, we combine advanced AI agents and flexible cloud-native SaaS – based on European values, the highest level of data security and true sovereignty”, comments Fabasoft CEO Helmut Fallmann on the development during the reporting period. “As the 2026/2027 fiscal year progresses, we will focus our investments on strategically important future-oriented areas”, Fallmann continues.

The full 3-month report 2026/2027 is available under the following link:

German (PDF):

https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monatsbericht_2026_2027.pdf

English (PDF):

https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monthsreport_2026_2027.pdf

About Fabasoft:

As software product company and market leader in the field of electronic records management in the DACH-region, Fabasoft sets standards for digital excellence and innovation. In the Fabasphere – its cloud-native ecosystem – the SaaS provider combines high-performance, AI-powered software solutions for document-intensive business processes. The integrated Mindbreeze AI processes information based on context, automates workflows, and ensures smooth collaboration. In addition, development, operation, and data storage in the EU and Switzerland ensure full digital sovereignty.

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)

Linz, 13 August 2026

Klaus Fahrnberger, Investor Relations Manager

E-Mail: ir@fabasoft.com

Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 0