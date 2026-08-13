Fabasoft Aktie

Fabasoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 78540 / ISIN: AT0000785407

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.08.2026 07:17:43

EQS-News: Fabasoft successfully starts the new fiscal year

EQS-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Fabasoft successfully starts the new fiscal year

13.08.2026 / 07:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 13 August 2026 Group figures for the first three months of the fiscal year 2026/2027 (01/04/2026 - 30/06/2026):

  • Revenue: EUR 25.4 million (EUR 21.2 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2025/2026)
  • EBITDA: EUR 7.3 million (EUR 4.3 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2025/2026)
  • EBIT: EUR 5.3 million (EUR 2.4 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2025/2026)
  • Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 1.3 million (EUR -0.5 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2025/2026)
  • Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 40.3 million as of 30 June 2026 (EUR 32.3 million as of 30 June 2025)

 

Linz, 13 August 2026 – In the first three months of fiscal year 2026/2027, the Fabasoft Group recorded revenues of kEUR 25,364 (kEUR 21,196 in the same period of the previous year). The increase in revenues by 19.7% reflects the continued positive development of recurring revenues, which amounted to kEUR 15,172 in the reporting period (kEUR 12,725 in the same period of the previous year).

 

Increased earnings with a strong focus on Innovation

With continued investments in the development and expansion of Fabasphere and in research and development of cloud-native software product technology, the Fabasoft Group achieved EBITDA of kEUR 7,310 in the first three months of fiscal year 2026/2027 (kEUR 4,305 in the same period of the previous year) and EBIT of kEUR 5,302 (kEUR 2,411 in the same period of the previous year).

As a result of the challenging economic environment, headcount remained unchanged at 499 employees as of 30 June 2026 compared to the previous year's interim reporting date. Consequently, personnel expenses grew underproportionately relative to the Fabasoft Group's revenue, rising to kEUR 13,104 during the reporting period (kEUR 12,112 in the same period of the previous year). Other operating expenses amounted to kEUR 3,561, thus 2.7 % below the previous year's level (kEUR 3,660 in the same period of the previous year).

The first quarter of 2026/2027 underscores the foundation of our success: We enable companies and institutions to shape their digital future independently and securely. With Fabasphere, we combine advanced AI agents and flexible cloud-native SaaS – based on European values, the highest level of data security and true sovereignty”, comments Fabasoft CEO Helmut Fallmann on the development during the reporting period. “As the 2026/2027 fiscal year progresses, we will focus our investments on strategically important future-oriented areas”, Fallmann continues.

 

The full 3-month report 2026/2027 is available under the following link:

 

German (PDF):

https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monatsbericht_2026_2027.pdf

 

English (PDF):

https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monthsreport_2026_2027.pdf

 

About Fabasoft:

As software product company and market leader in the field of electronic records management in the DACH-region, Fabasoft sets standards for digital excellence and innovation. In the Fabasphere – its cloud-native ecosystem – the SaaS provider combines high-performance, AI-powered software solutions for document-intensive business processes. The integrated Mindbreeze AI processes information based on context, automates workflows, and ensures smooth collaboration. In addition, development, operation, and data storage in the EU and Switzerland ensure full digital sovereignty.

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)

 

Linz, 13 August 2026
Klaus Fahrnberger, Investor Relations Manager
E-Mail: ir@fabasoft.com
Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 0


13.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 732 606 162
Fax: +43 732 606 162 609
E-mail: ir@fabasoft.com
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
ISIN: AT0000785407
WKN: 922985
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200WHND7OZEFNNL77
EQS News ID: 2381994

 
End of News EQS News Service

2381994  13.08.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fabasoft AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Fabasoft AG

mehr Analysen
08.06.26 Fabasoft kaufen Warburg Research
16.02.26 Fabasoft kaufen Warburg Research
16.02.26 Fabasoft kaufen Warburg Research
10.11.25 Fabasoft buy Warburg Research
11.06.25 Fabasoft buy Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fabasoft AG 15,20 11,76% Fabasoft AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 32
09.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 32: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
08.08.26 KW 32: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.08.26 KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Donnerstag leicht zu. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht ebenfalls Gewinne. In Fernost zeigten sich die Börsen am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen