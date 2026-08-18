EQS-News: FamiCord AG to transfer to the Scale segment effective 19 August 2026

EQS-News: FamiCord AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval

FamiCord AG to transfer to the Scale segment effective 19 August 2026



18.08.2026 / 09:27 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





FamiCord AG to transfer to the Scale segment effective 19 August 2026

Deutsche Börse approves transfer from the Prime Standard to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

First day of trading in the new segment scheduled for 19 August 2026

ISIN, WKN and ticker symbol remain unchanged

Leipzig, 18 August 2026 – FamiCord AG, Europe’s leading cell bank and the third largest worldwide, has received the approval of Deutsche Börse AG for the planned segment transfer of the Company’s shares. As a result, FamiCord AG’s stock exchange listing will transfer from the regulated market (Prime Standard) to the Scale segment of the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

According to the current timetable, the last trading day of FamiCord AG’s shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will be today, 18 August 2026. The first trading day in the Scale segment of the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to be tomorrow, 19 August 2026.

On 29 June 2026, the Management Board of FamiCord AG resolved to realign the Company’s stock exchange listing and to prepare the transfer to the Scale segment. The background to this decision is the newly created statutory option introduced by the Act to Strengthen Germany as a Financial Centre (Standortförderungsgesetz – StoFöG), which allows for a simplified transfer from the regulated market to an SME growth market.

“With the transfer to Scale, we are creating a capital markets framework that is better aligned with the size and structure of FamiCord AG,” says Jakub Baran, CEO of FamiCord AG. “Our shares will remain publicly tradable on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. At the same time, we will reduce regulatory complexity and will be able to focus our resources even more strongly on the further development of our operating business.”

The Company is of the opinion that the Scale segment, as an SME growth market within the meaning of Article 33 of Directive 2014/65/EU, provides a suitable and appropriate trading framework for the shares of FamiCord AG. In the opinion of the Management Board, the regulatory requirements and costs associated with the Company’s current listing on the regulated market (Prime Standard) are no longer proportionate to the related benefits.

No new shares will be issued in connection with the segment transfer. Accordingly, the Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of securities as a result of the inclusion of its shares in the Scale segment. The ISIN, WKN and ticker symbol of FamiCord AG’s shares will remain unchanged.

Further information on FamiCord and its affiliated subsidiaries can be found at www.famicord.com.

Contact:

FamiCord AG

Ingo Middelmenne

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0174) 9091190

E-mail: ingo.middelmenne@famicord.com

Company profile

FamiCord (formerly Vita 34) was founded in Leipzig in 1997 and is today by far the leading cell bank in Europe and the third largest worldwide. As Europe’s first private umbilical cord blood bank and a pioneer in cell banking, the Company has since offered, as a full-service provider for cryopreservation, the collection, logistics, processing and storage of stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue and other postnatal tissues. The donor’s own cells can either be used directly as medicinal products or serve as valuable starting material for medical cell therapies; they are kept viable in the vapor phase of liquid nitrogen. Customers from around 50 countries have already made provision for the health of their families with FamiCord through well over one million stored units of biological material. In addition, the Company is active in the field of Cell and Gene CDMO.