EQS-News: FamiCord AG wins ArThec as another customer in its CDMO business area

EQS-News: FamiCord AG / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement

FamiCord AG wins ArThec as another customer in its CDMO business area



23.06.2026 / 11:05 CET/CEST

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FamiCord AG wins ArThec as another customer in its CDMO business area

Framework agreement covers the development of technologies for regenerative medicine and modern therapies

Revenue contribution of about EUR 0.7 million expected to be recognized within 12 months, depending on project development, at attractive margin level

Contract signing underlines the increasing strategic viability of the CDMO business area

Leipzig, 23 June 2026 – FamiCord AG, Europe’s leading cell bank and the third largest worldwide, has entered into a framework agreement for collaboration with ArThec S.A. via its Polish subsidiary Polski Bank Komórek Macierzystych (PBKM). ArThec is a Polish company specializing in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.

The agreement marks another step in the implementation of FamiCord’s strategy to expand its business activities beyond tissue and cell banking. With its established laboratory and production infrastructure, high manufacturing capacities and many years of expertise in research and development, process scaling and technology transfer into a GMP environment, the Group is consistently strengthening its position as a CDMO service partner for innovative biotechnological and medical projects.

The collaboration with ArThec focuses on the development of an advanced tissue-engineering technology for applications in regenerative medicine. The objective is to prepare a new method for the treatment of articular cartilage damage and degenerative joint diseases for clinical applications and future implementation. Under ArThec’s leadership, FamiCord will carry out comprehensive research and development work. The scope of services includes, in particular, the development of a repeatable and standardized manufacturing process for an implant in accordance with the requirements for advanced therapy medicinal products, the identification of key process parameters and critical quality attributes of the product, the development of analytical methods for quality control in the individual production steps, and the preparation of the technology for effective transfer into a GMP environment and further process scaling.

The collaboration initially provides for a revenue contribution of around EUR 0.7 million, which is expected to be recognized within 12 months and depending on project development. The project is associated with an EBITDA margin above Group level. FamiCord AG expects further extensions of the current agreement to be possible.

“The framework agreement now concluded is still of subordinate importance for FamiCord in terms of its immediate revenue effect. However, it shows that we are increasingly being perceived as a reliable partner in the CDMO business and are gaining a foothold in this area step by step,” explains Jakub Baran, CEO of FamiCord AG. “This confirms the Management Board in its assessment that the further expansion of the CDMO business area can help place the FamiCord Group on an additional, resilient revenue pillar and sustainably support the long-term viability of our business model.”

The signed agreement opens up the possibility of implementing further joint projects in the field of regenerative medicine, ATMP products and modern therapeutic technologies. It is also another example of the use of FamiCord’s competencies as a research and development partner as well as a technology and manufacturing partner for innovative biotechnological projects being developed in Europe.

The Company is also in negotiations with further potential clients in the CDMO area and will inform the capital market promptly once corresponding contracts have been signed. Further information on FamiCord and its affiliated subsidiaries can be found at www.famicord.com.

Contact:

FamiCord AG

Ingo Middelmenne

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0174) 9091190

E-mail: ingo.middelmenne@famicord.com

Company profile

FamiCord (formerly Vita 34) was founded in Leipzig in 1997 and is today by far the leading cell bank in Europe and the third largest worldwide. As Europe’s first private umbilical cord blood bank and a pioneer in cell banking, the Company has since offered, as a full-service provider for cryopreservation, the collection, logistics, processing and storage of stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue and other postnatal tissues. The donor’s own cells can either be used directly as medicinal products or serve as valuable starting material for medical cell therapies; they are kept viable in the vapor phase of liquid nitrogen. Customers from around 50 countries have already made provision for the health of their families with FamiCord through well over one million stored units of biological material. In addition, the Company is active in the field of Cell and Gene CDMO.