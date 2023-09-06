|
EQS-News: fashionette AG: Annual General Meeting approves combination with The Platform Group
fashionette AG: Annual General Meeting approves combination with The Platform Group
In particular, the shareholders voted in favor of the measures to combine fashionette AG with The Platform Group GmbH & Co. KG, Wiesbaden. For this purpose, The Platform Group will be integrated into fashionette AG within a capital increase against contribution in kind in the amount of EUR 11,073,852.00 excluding subscription rights. In this context, the shareholders also voted in favor of changing the name of fashionette AG to The Platform Group AG.
The combination will be based on the expert opinion of the auditor Russler GmbH. Accordingly, a value of EUR 155.6 million was determined for The Platform Group and a value of EUR 87.1 million for fashionette AG, corresponding to a value ratio of 1 to 1.7861. As a result, the combined company will have a share capital of EUR 17,273,852.00.
fashionette AG is a leading European, data-driven e-commerce group for luxury fashion accessories. On the online platforms fashionette.com and brandfield.com, the fashionette group offers not only inspiration, but also a selected range of luxury fashion accessories, such as handbags, shoes, small leather goods, sunglasses, watches and jewellery from more than 300 brands, including own brands. Based on more than ten years of experience in the fashion accessories sector, fashionette AG has developed an innovative proprietary IT and data platform which, with the help of state-of-the-art technologies and artificial intelligence, enables customers throughout Europe to make personalised online purchases of luxury products. For more information on fashionette AG, please visit corporate.fashionette.com or the online platforms www.fashionette.com and www.brandfield.com.
