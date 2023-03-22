EQS-News: fashionette AG: Discontinuation of the Beauty segment as part of the efficiency and cost reduction program

EQS-News: fashionette AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Discontinuation of the Beauty segment as part of the efficiency and cost reduction program

Duesseldorf, Germany, March 22, 2023 - fashionette AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1) ("Company") will discontinue the Beauty division as part of its initiated efficiency and cost reduction program against the background of the low sales volume and the negative earnings contribution to date.

Consequently, this will be reported under discontinued operations in fiscal 2023 until its final discontinuation. The reclassification will be taken into account in the upcoming forecast for the 2023 financial year.

fashionette AG plans to publish the final results for the 2022 financial year on April 28 and the 2022 annual report on May 15, 2023. In the course of the presentation of the final annual figures 2022, the company will announce the forecast for the financial year 2023.

About fashionette AG:

fashionette AG is a leading European, data-driven e-commerce group for premium and luxury fashion accessories. On the online platforms fashionette.com and brandfield.com, the fashionette group offers not only inspiration, but also a selected range of premium and luxury fashion accessories, such as handbags, shoes, small leather goods, sunglasses, watches, jewelry and beauty products from more than 300 brands, including private labels. Based on more than ten years of experience in the fashion accessories sector, fashionette AG has developed an innovative proprietary IT and data platform which, with the help of state-of-the-art technologies and artificial intelligence, enables customers throughout Europe to make personalized online purchases of premium and luxury fashion accessories. For more information about fashionette AG, please visit corporate.fashionette.com or the online platforms www.fashionette.com and www.brandfield.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Lierenfelder Straße 45 | 40231 Duesseldorf | Germany

corporate.fashionette.com

Public Relations

presse@fashionette.de

Lierenfelder Straße 45 | 40231 Duesseldorf | Germany

corporate.fashionette.com