22.03.2023 10:00:05
EQS-News: fashionette AG: Discontinuation of the Beauty segment as part of the efficiency and cost reduction program
EQS-News: fashionette AG
/ Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Discontinuation of the Beauty segment as part of the efficiency and cost reduction program
Duesseldorf, Germany, March 22, 2023 - fashionette AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1) ("Company") will discontinue the Beauty division as part of its initiated efficiency and cost reduction program against the background of the low sales volume and the negative earnings contribution to date.
Consequently, this will be reported under discontinued operations in fiscal 2023 until its final discontinuation. The reclassification will be taken into account in the upcoming forecast for the 2023 financial year.
fashionette AG plans to publish the final results for the 2022 financial year on April 28 and the 2022 annual report on May 15, 2023. In the course of the presentation of the final annual figures 2022, the company will announce the forecast for the financial year 2023.
