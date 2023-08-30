30.08.2023 10:00:04

EQS-News: fashionette plans timely sale of discontinued business units

EQS-News: fashionette AG / Key word(s): Disposal
fashionette plans timely sale of discontinued business units

30.08.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

fashionette plans timely sale of discontinued business units

Düsseldorf, 30 August 2023. fashionette AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1) (Gesellschaft), a leading e-commerce group for luxury products in Europe,  plans to sell the discontinued Beauty and Smartwatches business units in a timely manner. fashionette AG discontinued the Beauty and Smartwatches business units in the first half of 2023 as part of the cost-cutting and efficiency program initiated. The resulting positive cost effects have already had a pleasing impact in the second quarter of 2023, with the operating result (adjusted EBITDA) rising to EUR 1.5 million and the earnings forecast for the full year being significantly increased.

In the published half-year report 2023, it was announced that the assets and activities of the two business units Beauty and Smartwatches were being reviewed by the Management Board of fashionette AG for sale.

The Management Board of fashionette AG expects, following an initiated market sounding, that the sale of the two business units will take place in the fourth quarter of 2023 and that the proceeds will inflow to fashionette AG by the end of the financial year 2023. The sale will be carried out by means of an asset deal in which the existing assets, rights, inventories, and other assets of the two business units will be transferred to an external buyer. According to current estimates, the Management Board expects an inflow of cash and cash equivalents in the low to mid-single-digit million Euro range.

"We have a clear profit focus and this year we have completed the turnaround at fashionette AG. The two discontinued business units and our cost-cutting and efficiency program are significantly increasing our operating profit. We are now very pleased to announce that we will sell the remaining assets and activities of the two business units Beauty and Smartwatches to third parties and thus generate additional proceeds," said Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of fashionette AG.

In forthcoming reporting, the Company's continuing operations will be reported accordingly.

About fashionette AG:

fashionette AG is a leading European, data-driven e-commerce group for luxury fashion accessories. On the online platforms fashionette.com and brandfield.com, the fashionette group offers not only inspiration, but also a selected range of luxury fashion accessories, such as handbags, shoes, small leather goods, sunglasses, watches and jewellery from more than 300 brands, including own brands. Based on more than ten years of experience in the fashion accessories sector, fashionette AG has developed an innovative proprietary IT and data platform which, with the help of state-of-the-art technologies and artificial intelligence, enables customers throughout Europe to make personalised online purchases of luxury products. For more information on fashionette AG, please visit corporate.fashionette.com or the online platforms www.fashionette.com and www.brandfield.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations
+49 170 444 2006
ir@fashionette.de
Schloss Elbroich |  Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany
corporate.fashionette.com

Public Relations
presse@fashionette.de
Schloss Elbroich |  Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany
corporate.fashionette.com


30.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: fashionette AG
Lierenfelder Straße 45
40231 Düsseldorf
Germany
E-mail: ir@fashionette.com
Internet: corporate.fashionette.com
ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1
WKN: A2QEFA
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1714885

 
End of News EQS News Service

1714885  30.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1714885&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu fashionette AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu fashionette AGmehr Analysen

03.12.21 fashionette Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

fashionette AG 7,14 1,13% fashionette AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex gab derweil ab. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen