EQS-News: FAVEOS SE and Home of Solar GmbH conclude strategic cooperation agreement for the development of BESS projects

02.03.2026 / 11:27 CET/CEST

Hanover, March 2, 2026 – FAVEOS SE, a publicly listed company focusing on battery energy storage systems (BESS), today announced that it has entered into a long-term cooperation agreement with Home of Solar GmbH for the development of medium-voltage BESS projects.



The cooperation extends to almost the entire territory of Germany and initially focuses on the development of stand-alone battery storage projects; in the future, the collaboration is also to be extended to co-location projects.



To this end, Home of Solar GmbH identifies and secures suitable areas and locations in commercial and industrial zones, as well as in rural areas, where preferential treatment for BESS projects is anticipated. Once the land has been secured, Home of Solar GmbH assumes responsibility for the respective projects until grid reservation is obtained. Following this, the projects are transferred to FAVEOS Energy Solutions GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of FAVEOS SE, whose task is to further develop the respective storage projects until they are ready for construction, and thus includes, in particular, the permitting process for the battery storage systems.



Furthermore, the cooperation agreement stipulates that the projects will generally be undertaken by special purpose vehicles (SPVs) of the FAVEOS Group, which will construct and commission the respective battery storage facilities and operate them in the long term.



“With Home of Solar GmbH, we gain a strong and experienced partner at the level of securing land in commercial and industrial areas as well as grid reservation in medium voltage, and can thus significantly expand our own development pipeline in this area in the future,” explains Gerrit Janssen, CEO of FAVEOS SE.



“The cooperation with the FAVEOS Group not only opens up effective development collaboration in battery storage projects, in which both partners can fully contribute their respective strengths, but also includes the later operator of the plants, resulting in significant synergy effects,” commented Marcel Toussaint, Managing Director of Home of Solar GmbH.



About the companies involved:



FAVEOS SE:

FAVEOS SE is a publicly listed strategy and management holding company (ticker symbol C45) specializing in large-scale battery energy storage systems and grid infrastructure. The companies within the FAVEOS Group make a significant contribution to the success of the energy transition by, among other things, accelerating the expansion of storage capacities and the modernization of grid infrastructure. FAVEOS benefits equally from its first-class access to the international procurement market, decades of expertise in project management, and its extensive network on both the application and capital sides.



FAVEOS Energy Solutions GmbH:

FAVEOS Energy Solutions GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of the publicly listed FAVEOS SE and is active in land acquisition and development for renewable energy and utility network projects. Its business activities focus on the development of BESS projects.



Home of Solar GmbH:

As a sustainable project developer, Home of Solar has been developing unused industrial sites since 2021 and transforming them into renewable energy projects. These include solar-powered power plants on the roofs of production, logistics, and retail properties, as well as the design and implementation of energy storage facilities. Since 2021, Home of Solar has worked on several thousand sites in Germany.



Contact:



FAVEOS SE

Gerrit Janssen, CEO

ir@faveos.com

www.faveos.com



