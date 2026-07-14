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WKN: 593612 / ISIN: DE0005936124

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14.07.2026 16:38:23

EQS-News: Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius Visits Space Company OHB

EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius Visits Space Company OHB

14.07.2026 / 16:38 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius Visits Space Company OHB

Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius visited Bremen-based space company OHB today to gain firsthand insight into current space programmes, technological developments, and the importance of space-based infrastructure for security and defence. Considering the changing geopolitical environment and the growing importance of space for Europe’s ability to act independently, discussions focused in particular on the role of the space sector in strengthening national and European sovereignty.

Marco Fuchs, Chief Executive Officer of OHB SE, said:
“Space has become a strategic factor for Europe’s security and sovereignty. The €35 billion investment in military space capabilities announced by Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius at the Space Congress sends an important signal for Germany and Europe. With 45 years of experience, highly specialised expert teams, and unique space expertise, OHB stands ready to help ensure that Europe remains capable of acting independently, that Germany strengthens its defence capabilities, and that we continue to expand our technological independence in space.”

Discussions with Employees and Students
Pistorius was welcomed by Marco Fuchs, Chief Executive Officer of OHB SE, together with other members of the company’s management team. The visit was also attended by Bremen’s Mayor, Dr Andreas Bovenschulte, as well as Members of the German Bundestag Thomas Röwekamp (Bremen), Uwe Schmidt (Bremerhaven), and Andreas Mattfeldt (Osterholz). The President of the Senate of the Free Hanseatic City of Bremen emphasised the importance of the space industry for Bremen.

Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte said:
“Thanks in part to OHB, Bremen is Germany’s number one space city – and perhaps even Europe’s. Bremen is the leading technology hub in north-western Germany and is increasingly becoming a central hub for maritime and space defence. In doing so, our local aerospace industry not only makes a significant contribution to Europe’s strategic autonomy but also secures and creates thousands of jobs.”

The delegation toured the company’s clean-room facilities, viewed current satellite programmes, and gained insight into the ongoing production of state-of-the-art space systems.

Later, Boris Pistorius met with employees and students enrolled in the company’s dual-study programmes. The discussions once again highlighted the opportunities the space sector offers, particularly for young people, and underscored the extent to which space technologies are embedded in everyday life—from communications and navigation to weather forecasting, crisis management, and security.

Contact:
Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de
Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ir@ohb.de

14.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: +49 421 2020 8
E-mail: info@ohb.de
Internet: www.ohb.de
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200Y9EA2FRAPKRQ70
EQS News ID: 2365648

 
End of News EQS News Service

2365648  14.07.2026 CET/CEST

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