EQS-News: FGC plans regional rail transport in Catalonia with IVU.rail

EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

FGC plans regional rail transport in Catalonia with IVU.rail



26.05.2026 / 15:37 CET/CEST

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Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya (FGC) in Barcelona is introducing the integrated software solution IVU.rail from IVU Traffic Technologies AG for the scheduling and management of its regional rail transport. FGC is thus transitioning its planning process to a more dynamic and complete system, thereby laying the groundwork for more efficient workflows and optimized scheduling. FGC is now the third railway company in Spain to rely on IVU.rail.

Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya is one of Spain’s most prominent regional railway companies. Throughout Barcelona, FGC operates an electrified railway network spanning 189 kilometres with 81 stations, supplementing the Barcelona Metro and connecting thousands of passengers daily across the metropolitan region. Additionally, there is the 87-kilometre-long Lleida–La Pobla de Segur route with a further 17 stations. In this extensive network, numerous processes must mesh precisely to ensure passengers reliably reach their destinations.

With the introduction of IVU.rail, FGC is replacing its previous IT system. The integrated solution flexibly blends into existing operations and covers all central planning steps: from network and infrastructure to timetable, vehicle, vehicle working, duty and crew scheduling.

FGC uses the solution as ‘Software as a Service’ – essentially, all data is consolidated in the IVU.cloud. IVU handles the technical operations management, whilst employees can access applications and data from any location. This simplifies day-to-day work and provides a reliable basis for planning and operations.

"With IVU’s new system, we are improving our scheduling processes with new and improved functionalities. This allows us to better coordinate our workflow and organise FGC operations more efficiently. At the same time, we gain a stable foundation for safely expanding our services," says Carles Ruiz Novella, President at FGC.

"We are delighted to support FGC with our long-standing expertise in rail transport to systematically further develop rail services around Barcelona. Spanish transport companies are already using IVU.rail for high-speed long-distance rail services and underground operations. Now with FGC, we are continuing this success story in Spain," adds Guillermo Calderón, Iberia Sales Manager at IVU Traffic Technologies.