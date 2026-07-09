Fielmann Aktie
WKN: 577220 / ISIN: DE0005772206
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09.07.2026 07:30:03
EQS-News: Fielmann Group accelerates international sales growth in Q2/2026 and increases pace of global expansion
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EQS-News: Fielmann Group AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Fielmann Group accelerates international sales growth in Q2/2026 and increases pace of global expansion
Preliminary financials of HY1/2026
Fielmann Group‘s Adjusted EBITDA was approximately €296m in the first half of the year (previous year: €292m). The Adjusted EBITDA margin was 24% at Group level, showcasing the company’s resilience and cost discipline. Final numbers and additional details will be published in our HY1/2026 financial report on August 27, 2026.
Growth acceleration expected for HY2/2026
In an industry where customers and patients require personal service and precise measurements, geographic proximity is key. The Fielmann Group is continuously expanding its network to better serve patients in their communities to help everyone hear and see the beauty in the world. In the first six months of 2026, we added an additional 37 stores, bringing the company to 1,299 locations worldwide. This expansion was focused on our international markets, specifically Luxembourg, Poland, Spain and the United States. In the second half of the year, we plan to open another 33 stores, summing up to 70 new locations in total in 2026 and tripling our pace of expansion compared to 2025 (22 new stores and practices).
Fielmann Group is thriving thanks to its highly skilled audiologists, opticians and optometrists. Their dedication and loyalty translate into consistently low turnover rates. In addition, the Fielmann Group sees an increasingly favorable labor market across major geographies. For example, the number of applications from candidates to work at a store in Germany has quadrupled and the number of newly hired opticians and audiologists doubled in the first six months of this year compared to the same period last year. This way we reduce waiting times, improve customer satisfaction and drive growth.
In Europe, we are complementing staff expansion with the use of artificial intelligence in our stores: using state-of-the-art eye exam technology, our skilled opticians are able to carry out refractions faster without compromising quality. 166 German stores already employ this new technology. By year-end, we will bring it to a total of 300 locations across the continent.
Hamburg, Germany – July 9, 2026
ABOUT FIELMANN GROUP AG
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09.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fielmann Group AG
|Fuhlsbuettler Straße 399
|22309 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 40 270 76-0
|Fax:
|+49 40 270 76-390
|Internet:
|www.fielmann-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005772206
|WKN:
|577220
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2362878
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2362878 09.07.2026 CET/CEST
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