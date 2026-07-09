EQS-News: Fielmann Group accelerates international sales growth in Q2/2026 and increases pace of global expansion

EQS-News: Fielmann Group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Fielmann Group accelerates international sales growth in Q2/2026 and increases pace of global expansion



09.07.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Fielmann Group accelerates international sales growth in Q2/2026 and increases pace of global expansion

International markets accelerated sales growth from +1% in Q1 to +6% in Q2 year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA margin remains stable despite muted growth in Germany

Significantly more store openings, an increasingly favorable labor market and the rollout of AI-based refraction technology will accelerate Group sales growth in HY2/2026

Whitespace in optical retail, audiology and fast-growing medical service business provides additional opportunities as Fielmann Group executes on its “Vision 2035” growth strategy

Preliminary financials of HY1/2026

According to preliminary figures, Fielmann Group consolidated sales reached €1.25bn in HY1/2026. This corresponds to a +2% increase over the same period of the previous year (€1.23bn). International sales growth significantly accelerated from +1% in Q1 to +6% in Q2 year-over-year, complemented by Fielmann Germany which continued to grow modestly. Constant currency growth of our international markets stood at +6% in Q2 as well. Spain and Poland led international performance with +10% and +7% constant currency growth, respectively, in Q2 over the previous year’s quarter.

Fielmann Group‘s Adjusted EBITDA was approximately €296m in the first half of the year (previous year: €292m). The Adjusted EBITDA margin was 24% at Group level, showcasing the company’s resilience and cost discipline. Final numbers and additional details will be published in our HY1/2026 financial report on August 27, 2026.

Growth acceleration expected for HY2/2026

For the second half of the year 2026, Fielmann Group’s Management expects a growth acceleration driven by increased expansion, additional staff capacity and productivity gains.

In an industry where customers and patients require personal service and precise measurements, geographic proximity is key. The Fielmann Group is continuously expanding its network to better serve patients in their communities to help everyone hear and see the beauty in the world. In the first six months of 2026, we added an additional 37 stores, bringing the company to 1,299 locations worldwide. This expansion was focused on our international markets, specifically Luxembourg, Poland, Spain and the United States. In the second half of the year, we plan to open another 33 stores, summing up to 70 new locations in total in 2026 and tripling our pace of expansion compared to 2025 (22 new stores and practices).

Fielmann Group is thriving thanks to its highly skilled audiologists, opticians and optometrists. Their dedication and loyalty translate into consistently low turnover rates. In addition, the Fielmann Group sees an increasingly favorable labor market across major geographies. For example, the number of applications from candidates to work at a store in Germany has quadrupled and the number of newly hired opticians and audiologists doubled in the first six months of this year compared to the same period last year. This way we reduce waiting times, improve customer satisfaction and drive growth.

In Europe, we are complementing staff expansion with the use of artificial intelligence in our stores: using state-of-the-art eye exam technology, our skilled opticians are able to carry out refractions faster without compromising quality. 166 German stores already employ this new technology. By year-end, we will bring it to a total of 300 locations across the continent.



Outlook for Financial Year 2026

Fielmann Group remains on track to achieve its FY2026 guidance published in April: Total consolidated sales are anticipated to increase between 5% and 7% (totaling at €2.55bn to €2.60bn). As the company invests in future organic growth, its Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to reach around 23%, corresponding to an Adjusted EBITDA of approximately €590m to €610m. The Adjusted EBT margin is expected to be broadly in line with 2025 (12% to 13%). Given prolonged geopolitical and macroeconomic effects on consumer sentiment, especially in Germany, the Group expects results at the lower end of total consolidated sales and Adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Hamburg, Germany – July 9, 2026



Fielmann Group AG

The Management Board

ABOUT FIELMANN GROUP AG

The Fielmann Group is a stock-listed German family business active in vision care and audiology, serving 30m customers with primary eyecare services, eyewear, contact lenses and hearing aids. As one of the leading vision care providers worldwide, it operates an omnichannel platform consisting of digital sales channels and about 1,300 stores in Europe and the United States. Founded in 1972, the company is led by Marc Fielmann, representing the second generation of the Fielmann family, which still owns the majority of the company’s stock. By staying true to its customer-centric values, the Fielmann Group helps everyone hear and see the beauty in the world. Thanks to the dedication of its around 24,000 people worldwide, the company consistently achieves customer satisfaction and retention rates of around 90% and has fitted more than 200m pairs of individual prescription glasses. CONTACT

Katrin Carstens

Director Communications & PR

press@fielmann.com

Phone +49 40 270 76-5907 Nils Scharwaechter

Director Investor Relations

investorrelations@fielmann.com

Phone +49 172 4250348



PICTURES

Press photos are available here: Fielmann — News