Fielmann Aktie
WKN: 577220 / ISIN: DE0005772206
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05.11.2026 07:30:14
EQS-News: Fielmann Group accelerates Q3 sales growth to 5.1%, supported by price leadership and network expansion
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EQS-News: Fielmann Group AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Fielmann Group accelerates Q3 sales growth to 5.1%, supported by price leadership and network expansion
Germany surged by +4.2% in the third quarter over the same period last year, a significant increase in the growth pace compared to HY1/2026. As the price leader we benefited from a value conscious consumer sentiment, leading to unit growth in existing optical stores. New store openings and double-digit audiology growth also contributed. The AI based automated refraction technology had been rolled out to 227 stores at the end of the quarter, leading to improved refraction capacity and productivity.
In Austria, sales grew by +2.6%, and Switzerland reached +6.0% at constant currency. Spain grew by +6.6%. The slowdown compared to the previous quarter was caused by the brand transition in dozens of stores in Northern Spain. Fielmann USA generated sales of $78m, an increase of +1.4% YoY (Q3/2025: $77m). Expanding unit volumes and improving conversion rates provide evidence that the business model transformation is resonating, while a shift towards more affordable products contributed to a lower average order value. Other markets recorded sales growth of +17.7% at constant currency in Q3.
9M/2026
As of September 30, 2026, the Fielmann Group operated 1,318 stores and practices worldwide (9M/2025: 1,257), of which 483 included hearing aid studios (9M/2025: 430). The Group continued to expand its network during the first nine months of 2026, adding 56 new locations in total. 80% were opened outside Germany, with the largest network extensions in Luxembourg, Poland, Spain and the United States. With around 15 additional store openings planned for the final quarter, the Group is well on track to achieve its target of approximately 70 new locations in 2026. This corresponds to a tripling of the expansion pace in 2025 (22 net new stores and practices).
Despite the continued investments in people and network expansion, Group profitability remained at a high level: The Adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.4% in the first nine months of 2026 (9M/2025: 23.7%). In Europe it remained stable at 24.9% (9M/2025: 24.9%). The US Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.9% (9M/2025: 13.9%), reflecting targeted investments in optometrist capacity and the business model transformation.
Outlook for Financial Year 2026
Hamburg, Germany – November 5, 2026
Fielmann Group AG
ABOUT FIELMANN GROUP AG
CONTACT
Additional features:
File: Fielmann Group_Q3_2026_EN
05.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fielmann Group AG
|Fuhlsbuettler Straße 399
|22309 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 40 270 76-0
|Fax:
|+49 40 270 76-390
|Internet:
|www.fielmann-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005772206
|WKN:
|577220
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900BU5B7N9GE4XU15
|EQS News ID:
|2428216
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2428216 05.11.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Fielmann AG
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17:58
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX liegt zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
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09:28
|XETRA-Handel SDAX verbucht zum Start des Freitagshandels Verluste (finanzen.at)
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05.11.26
|ROUNDUP: Optikerkonzern Fielmann legt zu - bestätigt angepasste Jahresziele (dpa-AFX)
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05.11.26
|XETRA-Handel: SDAX zum Start mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
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05.11.26
|EQS-News: Fielmann Group accelerates Q3 sales growth to 5.1%, supported by price leadership and network expansion (EQS Group)
|
05.11.26
|EQS-News: Fielmann-Gruppe beschleunigt Umsatzwachstum im dritten Quartal auf 5,1 % dank Preisführerschaft und Expansion (EQS Group)
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30.10.26
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30.10.26
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Analysen zu Fielmann AG
|12:27
|Fielmann Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.11.26
|Fielmann Add
|Baader Bank
|13.10.26
|Fielmann Add
|Baader Bank
|05.10.26
|Fielmann Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.09.26
|Fielmann Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:27
|Fielmann Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.11.26
|Fielmann Add
|Baader Bank
|13.10.26
|Fielmann Add
|Baader Bank
|05.10.26
|Fielmann Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.09.26
|Fielmann Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:27
|Fielmann Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.11.26
|Fielmann Add
|Baader Bank
|13.10.26
|Fielmann Add
|Baader Bank
|05.10.26
|Fielmann Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.09.26
|Fielmann Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.08.26
|Fielmann Halten
|DZ BANK
|22.09.25
|Fielmann Halten
|DZ BANK
|18.09.25
|Fielmann Hold
|Warburg Research
|28.08.25
|Fielmann Hold
|Warburg Research
|18.07.25
|Fielmann Halten
|DZ BANK
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|3,85%
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