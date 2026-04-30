Fielmann Aktie
WKN: 577220 / ISIN: DE0005772206
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30.04.2026 07:30:34
EQS-News: Fielmann Group reports record FY2025 results, expands market shares and guides 5% to 7% sales growth in 2026
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EQS-News: Fielmann Group AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Fielmann Group reports record FY2025 results, expands market shares and guides 5% to 7% sales growth in 2026
The Fielmann Group today concluded its Vision 2025 growth strategy with FY2025 results in line with guidance and the preliminary figures published in February. In a challenging environment, the world’s third largest vision care provider grew consolidated sales 7.4% year-over-year to €2.435bn (FY2024: €2.267bn). Profitability improved in line with original margin targets and surpassed the nominal goals of Vision 2025: The Adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 23.8% at Group level (+2.1% pts. vs. last year) and to 24.8% (+2.0% pts. vs. last year) in Europe. Net profit increased by 33% to €205m – a record high.
“Since we launched our Vision 2025 growth strategy in 2019, we have successfully modernized, digitalized and internationalized our family business. During this time, our 24,000 people worldwide have embodied our customer centric philosophy. In uncertain times it is thanks to their dedication that our customers can rely on outstanding service and products at the best value. Our results speak for themselves: We maintained record-high customer satisfaction, exceeded our sales goal in previous years, and reached our profitability target of a 25% Adjusted EBITDA margin in Europe in 2025. I extend my heartfelt thanks to our customers for their loyalty and to our colleagues across the globe for their dedication and exceptional performance”, said CEO Marc Fielmann.
Since 2019 the Fielmann Group has grown its market share across all major markets. In the German-speaking GSA region, Fielmann further improved its strong position: In Germany, Fielmann grew unit market share +4% pts. to a record 57%. In Spain, Fielmann grew unit market share by +3% pts. to 13% in 2025 and is poised to seize market leadership next year. In the United States, Fielmann is market leader in the Upper Midwest with a clear ambition to reach market leadership in many states of the Greater Midwest.
Q1/2026
Stringent cost control measures allowed us to achieve Adjusted EBITDA of €149m, slightly above the prior-year’s quarter (Q1/2025: €148m). In the US, the Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.8% (Q1/2025: 14.2%) reflecting significantly expanded doctor capacity – a key driver for growth in 2026 and beyond. At Group level, Adjusted EBT was €81m, an increase of approximately 2% over Q1/2025 (€80m).
Outlook for Financial Year 2026
The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is not expected to have a significant impact on the Group’s performance. However, should the conflict persist over a longer period, potential indirect effects, including changes in consumer sentiment in Europe and the United States, cannot be reliably assessed at this point in time.
Fielmann Group management remains confident in the company’s outlook as its Vision 2035 growth levers remain intact. These include Fielmann’s accelerated expansion across Europe and the United States, which will allow it to seize opportunities in these markets, the extension of its medical scope of services – in US practices and enabled via tele-ophthalmology in European optical stores – and through the rapid growth of Fielmann’s audiology business, with further acceleration expected in the years ahead.
ABOUT FIELMANN GROUP AG
CONTACT
Additional features:
File: Fielmann_Interim_Statement_Q1_2026_EN
File: Fielmann_Annual Report_2025_EN
30.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fielmann Group AG
|Fuhlsbuettler Straße 399
|22309 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 40 270 76-0
|Fax:
|+49 40 270 76-390
|Internet:
|www.fielmann-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005772206
|WKN:
|577220
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2317210
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2317210 30.04.2026 CET/CEST
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