EQS-News: Fielmann Group successfully concludes Vision 2025

Preliminary Financials:

Customer-centric philosophy delivers consistently high customer satisfaction of around 90%

Vision 2025 concluded with +€1bn global sales and nearly +€200m Adj. EBITDA compared to 2018

Focus on efficiency drives results: Adj. EBITDA margin reaches 25% in Europe and 24% at Group level in FY2025

US platform profitability jumps to 16.2% Adj. EBITDA margin in FY2025 (2024: 9.9%)

Continued profitable growth across all geographies

According to preliminary, unaudited figures for the financial year 2025, Fielmann Group continued its profitable growth trajectory and generated total consolidated sales of €2,435m, a +7.4% increase compared to the previous year (€2,267m). Half of this growth – approximately 4% – was organic. Sales in Germany increased by +4% compared to FY2024, despite ongoing weak consumer sentiment. Switzerland and Austria each improved sales by +6% compared to the previous year. Spain increased sales by +10% compared to FY2024. Other European markets also maintained strong momentum, with double-digit growth in Poland and the Czech Republic. Fielmann USA generated total sales of $312m, up 46% (FY2024: $213m).



Significant profitability expansion and dividend increase

Fielmann Group concluded its Vision 2025 growth strategy with a strong profitability profile: Adj. EBITDA at Group level increased to €581m, resulting in a substantially improved margin of 23.8% (FY2024: 21.7%). In Europe, the Adj. EBITDA margin rose +2.0%pts. to 24.8% (FY2024: 22.8%). The Adj. EBITDA margin in the US for the full year jumped +6.3%pts. to 16.2% (FY2024: 9.9%).

The Group’s enhanced operating profitability translated into a significant increase in earnings across all markets. Adj. EBT rose by 30.1% year-over-year to €313m and the Adj. EBT margin rose +2.2%pts. to 12.8% in the same timeframe (FY2024: 10.6%). Net income for the Group increased to €205m, setting a new all-time high for the family business.

In line with past practice, the Management Board and Supervisory Board have decided in their meeting today to propose an increased dividend of €1.40 per share (PY: €1.15; +21.7%) at the Annual General Meeting on July 9, 2026, reflecting the Group’s strong performance in 2025 and successful conclusion of its Vision 2025 growth strategy.



Vision 2025 successfully concluded

Fielmann Group concluded its Vision 2025 growth strategy with consistently high customer satisfaction ratings of around 90%. Sales increased by almost +€1bn compared to 2018, nearly double the original target. In the same timeframe, profitability improved significantly, with a nearly +€200m increase in Adj. EBITDA, approximately 50% more than originally targeted. Since 2018, international sales increased more than threefold to nearly €1bn in FY2025. Today, the Fielmann Group is one of the leading vision care providers globally.

“When we launched our Vision 2025 growth plan in 2019, we could not have foreseen the Covid pandemic or the war in Ukraine and their impact on European economies. Despite these challenges, we exceeded our original targets – thanks to the loyalty of our 30 million active customers and the outstanding performance and enduring commitment of our 24,000 colleagues worldwide,” said Fielmann Group CEO, Marc Fielmann. “Our teams bring our customer-oriented philosophy to life everyday, reliably delivering quality and service at the best value.”



Outlook

Building on the strong foundation established by the successful execution of Vision 2025, the Fielmann Group is well positioned to accelerate its future organic growth with its Vision 2035 strategy. Detailed guidance for FY2026 will be published on April 30, 2026, in our Annual Report.

Hamburg, Germany – February 12, 2026

Fielmann Group AG

The Management Board



ABOUT FIELMANN GROUP AG

The Fielmann Group is a stock-listed German family business active in vision care and audiology, serving 30m customers with eyewear, contact lenses, primary eyecare services and hearing aids. As one of the leading vision care providers worldwide, it operates an omnichannel platform consisting of digital sales channels and about 1,300 stores in Europe and the United States. Founded in 1972, the company is led by Marc Fielmann, representing the second generation of the Fielmann family, which still owns the majority of the company's stock. By staying true to its customer-centric values, the Fielmann Group helps everyone hear and see the beauty in the world. Thanks to the dedication of its more than 24,000 people worldwide, the company consistently achieves customer satisfaction and retention rates of around 90% and has fitted more than 200m pairs of individual prescription glasses.