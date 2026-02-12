Fielmann Aktie
WKN: 577220 / ISIN: DE0005772206
12.02.2026 12:00:03
EQS-News: Fielmann Group successfully concludes Vision 2025
EQS-News: Fielmann Group AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Preliminary Financials:
Continued profitable growth across all geographies
The Group’s enhanced operating profitability translated into a significant increase in earnings across all markets. Adj. EBT rose by 30.1% year-over-year to €313m and the Adj. EBT margin rose +2.2%pts. to 12.8% in the same timeframe (FY2024: 10.6%). Net income for the Group increased to €205m, setting a new all-time high for the family business.
In line with past practice, the Management Board and Supervisory Board have decided in their meeting today to propose an increased dividend of €1.40 per share (PY: €1.15; +21.7%) at the Annual General Meeting on July 9, 2026, reflecting the Group’s strong performance in 2025 and successful conclusion of its Vision 2025 growth strategy.
“When we launched our Vision 2025 growth plan in 2019, we could not have foreseen the Covid pandemic or the war in Ukraine and their impact on European economies. Despite these challenges, we exceeded our original targets – thanks to the loyalty of our 30 million active customers and the outstanding performance and enduring commitment of our 24,000 colleagues worldwide,” said Fielmann Group CEO, Marc Fielmann. “Our teams bring our customer-oriented philosophy to life everyday, reliably delivering quality and service at the best value.”
Hamburg, Germany – February 12, 2026
Fielmann Group AG
The Management Board
ABOUT FIELMANN GROUP AG
CONTACT
12.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
