EQS-News: Fifth acquisition in 2023: Mutares signed an agreement to acquire SELZER Group from INDUS

Add-on acquisition for Ferral United (Metals Group) to strengthen the Automotive & Mobility segment

Revenues of ca. EUR 130 million planned for 2025

Supplier of ready-to-install metallic components and assemblies for the automotive industry & industrial applications

Munich, July 28, 2023 Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire SELZER Group from INDUS as an add-on acquisition for Ferral United. Ferral United is a multinational supplier for multi-material machined solutions and systems, combining the Mutares portfolio companies PrimoTECS Group (including Rasche Umformtechnik and BEW Umformtechnik), Cimos, and MMT-B (Manufacturing Mobility of Tomorrow Bordeaux). The closing of the transaction is expected in the third quarter of 2023.

With around 440 employees, SELZER Group develops and produces ready-to-install metallic components and assemblies for the automotive industry, such as gears, brakes and engines, as well as industrial applications at four locations in Germany and abroad. As a result of the investments already made and the upcoming production series, the revenue of SELZER Group will amount to ca. EUR 130 million in 2025.

The ongoing transformation towards E-Mobility and hybrid solutions, underpinned by strong base utilization of combustion-related products, enables SELZER Group to realize high-quality series production for current and future leading platforms and to distribute to leading OEMs.

Mutares plans to accelerate the growth of SELZER Group by redesigning the operational structures to position the company as an assembly specialist, leveraging the lean and cost-efficient group structure to utilize the strong asset base. This will be supported by numerous synergies within the Ferral United Group.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: "With this acquisition, we underline our experience in the segment of metal-based components and systems for the automotive industry. SELZER Group can be further developed through valuable synergies within the Ferral United Group and the support of the Mutares team."

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the financial year 2023, consolidated revenues of EUR 4.8 billion to EUR 5.4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, a net income in the holding company in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million is expected for the financial year 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).



